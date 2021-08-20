3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 22, 2021

On August 22, the second Full Blue Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and anytime there's a Full Moon a huge energy release takes place.

The Moon has gravitational pull, and it makes people do all sorts of crazy things. Awareness gets heightened, and people start to think about their lives in different ways.

For three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 22, 2021, the Full Moon in Aquarius holds lost of promise.

The Full Moon is a time of fresh starts and new beginnings because an important event happens and causes closure.

The Moon in Aquarius is about friendships, and some times we have to close the door in this area of life.

Closure may feel like a bad thing to most zodiac signs, but for Aquarius, Gemini, and Leo, this ending was long overdue, and this makes the day great.

It was needed, but the courage to do it themselves was not there until now.

We all will have a point in our day this Saturday to send out an intention to the universe to ask for some sort of blessing that is much-needed.

But, for these three zodiac signs who will have a great day starting on Saturday, their heart's cry gets heard the loudest, and that is why August 22 will be beyond blessed.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 22, 2021:

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Before saying that Saturday is going to be a great day, it's important to recognize that the energy is going to be intense.

You have quite a bit of things going on in your life and, of course, you want to handle them all at the same time — yourself.

But, there's going to come a point where you throw your hands up in the air and say that you've had "enough". The truth is that you cannot do it all yourself.

Because you're practical, and you love to help others, you will be able to find the people you need to be by your side and give you support.

That doesn't mean that you're going to be willing to give up all the control. In fact, this may be the opposite.

Just knowing that you have good people by your side cheering you on could give you the energy to carry the task to completion.

You may find that it's easier for you to manage your own matters without anyone getting involved.

However, it will be nice to have a friend chatting with you over the phone as you're running your errands, or someone in the same room with you as you get work done on the weekend.

You need to know that people are there for you, and that you are loved, and on Saturday this is what will make the day perfect for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are curious about all sorts of things, but this time your attention will be drawn towards the spiritual side of life.

You will finally get an answer to prayer or a nudge that helps you to see how the universe works.

It will be hard for you to deny the simple fact that something beyond yourself actually does exist.

You have been contemplating this reality for some time. But on Saturday, when you finally get confirmation about your higher power's presence, a peaceful flood over you.

You will have your very own "Jesus take the wheel moment". And just knowing that you do not have to have all the answers will be one of the many reasons why Saturday is going to be a fantastic day for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you have been trying to make lots of important changes, so when the Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of relationships something snaps inside of you.

You finally come to terms with who you want in your life and who you do not.

You may still be carrying in your heart an ex who has no desire to keep in touch with you, and their memory has been with you every moment of the day.

The thought and memory of a person you once loved is holding you back from finding someone who does want to be with you forever.

But on Saturday, you begin to feel a strong sense of assurance that life is as it should be. You can let go, and someone new will come into your life.

New love is what will make Saturday a wonderful day for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.