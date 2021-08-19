3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 20, 2021

Three signs who will have a rough day on Friday, August 20, 2021 can blame it on the Moon and other planets in astrology.

Friday is going to be rough, and part of the reason can be explained in astrology.

Everyone knows that the Moon influences our emotional energy, and as it leaves the zodiac sign of Capricorn to enter Aquarius mood swings are to be expected.

For three zodiac signs: Leo, Libra, and Gemini, big mood swings are what's in store for the entire day.

For all zodiac signs, the day will be rough on Friday, August 20.

We must prepare for the big release of the second Full 'Blue" Moon in Aquarius taking place this weekend.

So, it's important to note that emotional energy is here for the next three days.

The Aquarius Moon will be opposed to the Sun in Leo entering Virgo. And this means a change in thinking. A decision will have to be made when this happens.

We will have to choose between ourselves and other people and how we will apply our energy to both.

Whenever there is Full Moon energy, everything is slightly off balanced, and that will be true for these three zodiac signs the most.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 20, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Well, as much as you have enjoyed this month it is difficult to say good-bye to all of the attention being on you.

In fact, you will realize that there's a lot of work that you need to do over the next few days when the Sun moves into Virgo.

You will be grasping for straws at certain points. You will want to take a vacation or even ask for all your time off early.

On Friday, you will tired more than usual because of the changes that are taking place.

Add on top of that, the Moon opposite the Sun in your sign is a reminder that there is a time for everything, and not everything is going to be about you.

It's not that you are egocentric or even narcissistic. No, that's not it. You just want your time, and of course, you deserve it.

On August 20, you'll need it, and maybe you will have to fight to get what is yours. This is what will make Friday a rough day for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friday will be tough for you because you want to go out and have fun but you have to stay at work and make sure everything gets done exactly as it needs to be.

The Moon entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius brings your wanderlust out in rare form, and you can't answer the call.

You will take every chance you can to enjoy these moments, but you won't go far. You're cooped up indoors, and this makes you sad.

Venus in your sign this Friday has you aware that life is too short, and there has to be more to life than just work and making money.

There's lots of things that you would like to do instead. You want to work on your new hobby or do something athletic to work on your own physical aesthetic.

But those things will have to wait as there is lots of work to be done.

Hang in there. Even though Friday is tough, you have the weekend to look forward to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

One thing you do not like at all is when someone lies to you. The Moon in Aquarius has you ready to receive all joy, but certain people will mess up your vibe.

With Mercury speaking to Neptune, in the sign of lying, you will sense that people aren't as truthful as you know they can be.

This is going to rub you in such a wrong way that it's going to drive you mad, and make Friday ultimately unpleasant for you.

And, try as you might to get people to own up to their dishonesty, you will get nowhere, especially this Friday.

Why? Because Mars. Mars in Virgo has a tendency of stirring the pot but no one quite can tell why, and the Sun preparing to enter Virgo only magnifies this situation.

The Moon opposite the Sun is going to make you feel explosive when you see how others are too blind to see the facts.

Perhaps good deeds, good impressions, and fronts are what hide someone's incongruent behavior.

The truth is, the only person you really can control is yourself. And even though you all wish that you could change that too, you will just have to eat crow until tomorrow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.