3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During Venus Trine Saturn Starting On August 20, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who will find their soulmate during Venus trine Saturn which starts on August 20, 2021.

If there has ever been a word that carries more imagination than it does reality, it's the term, soulmate.

Venus trine Saturn is about soulmate connections, and we get to experience this starting on August 20, 2021.

Once again, let us raise a glass to the King of all Romantic Notions: the Soulmate. Is it real, or is this just another way of cordoning off a certain kind of love so that we can feel we have something special...perhaps something that nobody else has?

A soulmate is someone special to the person who is looking for a soulmate. It is said that soulmate love is something that was created by karma, in a past life, and that soulmates are people who are destined to find each other...for better or for worse.

That's the thing with soulmates - they aren't always there to play the part of lover; sometimes we may find a soulmate in a mortal enemy.

If we are juxtaposed with someone who changes our lives, this is a soulmate condition. It's not always about falling in love; sometimes soulmate connections hurt - and sometimes they hurt so bad that they change us for the better.

So, when a transit like Venus Trine Saturn steers us in the direction of a person who might heavily influence our lives, that is a soulmate connection.

And while, yes, it's very possible to find a soulmate in a love relationship, we must stay open to the fact that soulmate connections are not always delightful.

Who may find their soulmate during Venus Trine Saturn, starting August 20, 2021?

Zodiac signs who will find their soulmate during Venus trine Saturn starting August 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

In your world, Leo, you settle for nothing less than the best, and 'the best' to you, means extreme love, extreme romance, and extreme potential.

What would life be if it were anything less than grande? And when you fall for someone, you want the same over the top, insanely cinematic love story, which is why you long for a soulmate to complete the picture.

You may already be partnered, and you may have tried to name your partner 'soulmate' but there's something wrong with it all being that easy.

What this Venus trine Saturn transit awakens in you is the knowledge that you want something that you cannot have - and that's what keeps you interested.

Soulmate is an ideal to you, and if you had a soulmate, or rather, if you considered your present partner to be your soulmate, then suddenly the magic would die.

So, what this transit is going to make clear to you is that you only want what you cannot have, because that is the most romantic scenario that you can imagine.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Similar to Leo in this regard, you, too, fantasize about the inaccessible. Your soulmate is alive and well, but they are certainly not found in anybody you know.

Since childhood, you've been an idealist - and you have no qualms about falling in love with total strangers - or celebrities that you'll never meet.

The idea of soul mate love is private to you; it's not something you need to show off or even talk about. That's mainly because you find your soulmate in someone you know you'll never meet.

And while that may make you feel like some kind of stalker, you have no intentions of breeching the sacred barrier that separates the two of you.

You are happy to connect with someone psychically, and have no need to make the word 'soulmate' translate as 'married with kids.'

You are a true romantic, and your soulmate connection is both private, and independent of cosmic transits.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You will find your soulmate very shortly, Aquarius. You are susceptible to the influence of Venus Trine Saturn, and it's going to inspire you to rid yourself of the people in your life who do you no good, so that you can open to the people who want to be there for you.

Your soulmate - or rather, the person who is here to teach you the best lessons of your life - is among the people you presently know.

Yes, you already know your soulmate, and because are expecting something much more glamorous, you are not able to see them clearly.

Yet, they are there, waiting for you to notice. Will this person become the love of your life? For a time, yes...but the lessons they will leave you with will be invaluable.

You see, 'soulmate' doesn't mean perfect, undying love - it means karmic connection and a chance to learn a valuable lesson thanks to your encounters together.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda