3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting August 23 To August 29, 2021

Certain zodiac signs who will have a great week starting August 23 to August 29 will thank their stars for the Sun in Virgo.

It's going to be easy to have a great week this week, because we're starting off the week with a beautiful Moon Pisces, which should stimulate the imagination and boost our need to be creative.

We've also crossing into Virgo territory, and believe it or not, several zodiac signs will be able to use that influence to their own benefit.

Three zodiac signs who will have a great week starting August 23, 2021 do well with earth energy.

Virgo brings profound blessings; we need only open our hearts to receive them.

The Full Aquarius Moon, right at the beginning of the week, means many of us will be supercharged with positive energy.

Hope suddenly looks like something we can bank on, and for three signs, in particular, it's looking like the kind of energy that can transform us. In fact, transformation will play a major role this week.

As we start to feel the end of summer come upon us, we are able to say goodbye to many of the things in our lives that are no longer relevant.

And as the Autumn approaches, we are now able to open ourselves to the possibility that the future not only looks bright, it looks welcoming and interesting.

Who is going to have a great week?

Zodiac signs who will have a great week starting August 23 to August 29, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is the week where you stand back and watch your plans unfold. Plans are rarely something you stick with, but with Virgo's influence on you, things like 'plans' are bits of perfection that are worth every second spent on them.

You may not always be like this, but now that you've tasted the success of one of your plans, you've come to realize that thinking things through before executing them isn't such a bad idea after all.

You are so smart, Aries, but you act impulsively and that has gotten you into trouble.

This week is the one where you recognize that having a little patience isn't a terrible thing. You like being known as the reckless, impulsive one...but you hadn't tried order and a plan...until this week. Let's just say, order looks good on you, Aries.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

While there are a number of cosmic influences in the sky, at present, the ones that are going to keep you afloat this week are the Moon in Pisces, which also coincides with the beginning of Virgo season.

Nobody really knows just how well Scorpio gets along with Virgo, or how good this transit is for a Scorpio - let's put it this way: your love of control is not only tempered by Virgo Sun, it's broken down and re-invented by it.

This basically means that whatever you have in mind for this particular week, is not only going to be successful, it's going to come with the kind of success that inspires you to do it again.

And again. You are going to take this week and make it work for you in money, in love and at the job - and why? Because you've got Virgo on your side - and that, in itself, is a tall order.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Well, of course this week is going to work out well for you, because you've got your Full Moon right at the beginning of the week to help you manifest your dreams come true.

You are someone who really gets into the spirituality of the Moon - you're a believer, and you like to think that when there's a Full Moon in the sky, it's there to answer your questions and deliver you your wish come true.

You have no idea how on the mark you really are, Aquarius. Keep dreaming big - there's nothing that can stop a dreamer who believes.

This week is going to feel like a million bucks, though there's a good chance that feeling isn't money-related. But in love and in family - you're the jackpot winner, this week.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda