3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 14, 2021

Every day is a chance to have a good day, but on August 14, 2021 three zodiac signs will say that their day was great.

Aries, Scorpio, and Sagittarius zodiac signs will have a great day on August 14, 2021.

We have a lot of cosmic energy surrounding us today, and it's the kind of line up that can either set a person off into happy land, or knock them down to a place where they find it hard to get up. Fortunately, we are talking about the positive effects this day will have on three of the zodiacal signs.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and that's one of the reasons why Saturday is set for success for these three zodiac signs.

We are looking at Moon Sextile Mercury, Moon Square Saturn, Moon Sextile Mars and Moon Opposite Uranus - roll them all together within a nice big Scorpio Moon, and consider us all lunar burrito, just waiting to be gobbled up.

Those look like some hella forces at play - how on Earth can this day be 'great' for some, when it so clearly spells trouble for others?

Because for those who are able to have a great day on August 14, 2021, there are people who do all they can to rise above - and they always win.

Envelope, please...and the winners of a great day are...

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 14, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is kind of your thing, Aries. Conflict, miscommunication - all these things give you an opportunity to step in and control the narrative of the day.

Because you believe you are needed, you feel blessed with the ability to set things straight.

The world around you may look like it's falling apart - these lunar transits are kicking people's arses, and yet, there you are, unfazed by the Moon and all of its transitional tomfoolery.

It's a great day for you, because you get to be the Aries boss, the authority on everything, and the go-to person when things get calamitous.

You're in full 'General' mode today, and that military moon of yours is exactly what's going to grant you a great day. You thrive in this stuff! Enjoy the rush of power, even if it's false.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're going to walk around today like you're the reigning deity of the universe; days like this are pure power for you, Scorpio, and this is mainly due to the fact that the Moon in is Scorpio, which supplies you with all the intuitive strength you'll ever need. You are fearless today; there's nothing that can stop you.

Your thinking is clearheaded, but not altogether fair; if you don't like something, you will be cruel in extracting it from your life.

Today is all about knowing your truth, and acting on that knowledge. You can sniff out lies, so prepare to find out things about your friends that you may not exactly adore.

If you really want to make this a super great day, exercise patience and discretion if possible; don't make this day about hurting friends - it's not very nice.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You'd be best to focus all of your creative energy into one all-consuming project today, Sagittarius.

There's a lot of scattered energy, and way too much lunar noise for you to think straight.

Your best bet would be to section yourself off from the rest of the world and pour those creative juices into some grand expression - art, writing, music...if you can focus - and we all know Sagittarius is the Ruler of Focus - then you can take this day and make it into a miracle.

The world is really nutty right now. This kind of confusion does not make for a good creative playing field, which is why it is advised for you to stay home and hunker down with a project.

If you do this, Sagittarius, you will know just how great a day can be. Stick to yourself; give yourself the gift of privacy.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda