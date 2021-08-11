3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Get Ghosted During Mercury Leaving Leo Starting On August 12, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will get ghost during Mercury leaving Leo starting on August 12, 2021 will feel the effects of this planet ingress the most.

Ghosted. Oof. Being ghosted has to be one of the worst feelings ever - and it can happen any number of ways.

What we can all agree on is that being ghosted is one of the most insulting things that can happen to us. But it's more than just an ego-bruise; it's a wake up call that delivers insight on the one who ghosted us.

Mercury leaving Leo on August 12 to enter Virgo can intensify egos and make them not want to say why.

Anyone who can ghost another person - especially a person they say they love - or loved - is exceptionally brilliant at not being able to handle communication, confrontation or even a simple conversation.

To ghost another person is to deny them access to you, in any form. It's about cancelling a person out of your life, while taking away their right to confront you. You end it, and it's unilateral; they have no choice, and they are left in the complete dark as to why you did such a rash and thoughtless move.

And with Mercury leaving Leo, you can expect to see a lot of ghosting happening, starting August 12.

Say goodbye to decent communication, and hello to not knowing why you suddenly have no access to someone you thought you knew. Some will ghost, and some will be ghosted - what's your story?

Zodiac signs who will get ghosted during Mercury leaving Leo starting on August 12, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're the ghoster here, Gemini. Oh you may be ghosted back, that's for sure, because your lack of decency is going to make you very unlikeable.

Then again, did you ever care about who likes you or who doesn't? No, not you. Which is why this transit is going to inspire you to remove someone from your life - the hard way.

Confrontation is not your thing; you'd rather a clean ending. Why bother talking to someone you disagree with - that would risk you having to hear their side of the argument, and God knows, you're not interested in that.

Plan on cutting someone off of all your social media and don't forget to block them on your phone and email.

Make sure to make that person feel every last molecule of the pain you pray they receive, as long as you don't have to hear it from them. Why bother playing the polite game? The less words, the better. Let 'em suffer; as long as their suffering doesn't effect you, then who cares?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Let's be blunt: you are a naive schmuck. You have bought everything everyone has ever told you simply because you want to believe in people and their goodness.

Your naïveté has nearly ruined your life. How may relationships have you gotten into where you end up cheated on and lied to? Maybe every relationship you've ever been in.

You want to see the good, and you project it even when it's not there. This is what makes you a schmuck. This is what defines you as naive. And so, in your naive manner, you refuse to see the bad in people - which means you miss just about all the social queues there are.

You're about to be ghosted by someone you have so much love and trust for, that it's going to be nothing short of a major tragedy when you see what this person is about to do to you.

Think you knew someone well? Well, that person is about to take that option away from you. Wise up, Sagittarius. It's time to start protecting your heart from invaders.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You're the sensitive one, and you know who really loves the sensitive ones? The insensitive ones, of course. You're a target, Pisces; you're good natured, compassionate, interested - you're the ultimate support partner, and one of the best friends anyone could have.

And that, unfortunately, is why you're the one the bully picks to disregard. And disregard has a new name: ghosting. It will feel as though you are speaking, and mid-sentence, someone walks out of your lecture hall, never to be seen again.

It's that cold; it's ghosting season, and the ghosting that's headed your way will devastate you because you won't be expecting it. Someone you trust is about to pull the rug out from under you, without explanation or further ado.

They are going to leave you standing in your tracks, and they won't be looking back. Nothing horrifies this person more than the idea of confrontation, and to avoid it, they will throw you under the bus if it makes their life more comfortable.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda