3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 10, 2021

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 could go any number of ways, depending on your zodiac sign.

Right now, we're going to go over a few of the aspects that could lead to a rather rough day for three of the signs, namely Gemini, Virgo and Libra.

Our daily aspects are Moon Trine Uranus and Mercury Opposite Jupiter - and it's that second one that could be called the trouble-maker of the lot.

Our Moon is in Virgo, as as waxing crescent, which could potentially bring us a little anxiety, but it's going to be Mercury who messes about the most.

And with Mercury Opposite Jupiter, it's like someone here is going to bring a knife to a gunfight.

Tuesday, August 10 is a good day for these three zodiac signs to sit it out.

Rather than participate - especially if you stand to lose something valuable by being involved.

This is also the day where we say the wrong thing at the worst moment - so, be warned. Keep a lid on it, especially if you catch hint to the idea that you may lose this battle - even if it's not a battle.

This is going to be a very mundane day that holds some larger than life disturbances - only if we let ourselves become reckless. Keep a lid on it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is the day where you must watch your mouth, Gemini. And, of course, as soon as you read this, you'll want to rebel and mouth off anywhere and everywhere. Wrong move.

This is not the celebrated 'rebel without a cause' day - this is the day where you withhold your opinion, no matter how right you think you are.

And why? Because you're not right, and the more you push, the more foolish you look.

So, if you want to look like an imbecile to your friends, please, go on and continue to press your opinion into their faces.

Your pride is about to be stomped on - and this is something you can spare yourself, but you have to wake up from that "I'm always right!" trance. You're not always right, Gemini.

And if you don't learn the value of discretion - today is the day you most probably will.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Have you had enough of hearing your own voice yet, Virgo?

Because you're really good at convincing yourself that everything is OK, when everything is far from it.

There's an issue in your life, right now, Virgo, that needs attention, and it's not going to wait for you to suddenly consider it a reality.

With the Moon in your sign, this could very well be health-related, and it is calling for you to pay attention to it. You can no longer go on denying certain things in your life - especially health-related issues.

You must face yourself in the mirror and allow yourself the truth. Why is this day so rough for you?

Because you are just now coming to realize how much time you've wasted, and you see the future as bleak and irreparable.

Do not give in to this self-pity, instead DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT. Enough with that talk, Virgo. Action is needed, and it's needed today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Forget being 'the nice guy'. Your nice guy routine is starting to become thin and flimsy; no one believes you anymore, and it will be today that you'll be confronted on your lies.

You are the liar of the zodiac, Libra, and while that's not a nice moniker to carry around, it's something that others have started to notice about you, and it's about to bite you in the rear.

What's going to happen on Tuesday is that you are going to be called out - and that's your least favorite action of all.

Confrontation is something you avoid, but when someone comes after you demanding to know the truth - that's the kind of stuff that makes you want to run and hide.

And, that is what's happening today. You're going to be found out; your secret will be revealed.

Mercury Opposite Jupiter is not keen on harboring liars, so enjoy your day being hung out to dry.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda