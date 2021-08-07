3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Want To Breakup During The New Moon Square Uranus Starting August 8, 2021

When the New Moon Square Uranus transits, starts on August 8, we're going to see a lot of people rocking the boat - when it comes to their relationships.

In fact, three zodiac signs who will want to break up during the New Moon square Uranus will feel it the most starting on August 8, 2021.

Uranus is a bit of an antagonizer, and the power that comes off this planet, when Square with the New Moon in Leo means that we will be going over and over everything we believe to be wrong with just about everything we have, do, say or care for.

A sense of dissatisfaction is heading our way, and for some, this may turn into picking a fight with the one you love - one too many times, even.

They say you only hurt the one you love, and in this case, it's true - you need to vent and they are there for you, so, you have at them with all the gusto you can muster.

Whether it's interrogating your partner due to a lack of trust, or it's your inability to see what you have as a 'good thing' - you won't be able to help yourself when it comes to giving the one you love a hard time during this transit.

Some folks may take it all the way and go for the 'break-up', while others might just make themselves obnoxious enough that their partners will want to leave them.

Are you among the aggressors? Let's take a look...

Zodiac signs who will want to breakup during the New Moon square Uranus starting August 8, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Arguing and accusing your partner is your natural habitat, Virgo - so there's no surprise here that it's your sign that will be among the most hostile, during this transit.

What works for you is that you usually choose a partner who is either docile, or simply quiet enough to keep their mouths shut while you rant on.

Your partner knows your moods, and they do try to avoid them, in earnest, but you may just push them too hard, Virgo.

You have a tendency to treat the person who love you the most like punching bags for your verbal attacks.

You are loud, abrasive and impulsive; you always hit below the belt, and during Moon Conjunct Saturn, you'll go after your partner in such a way that they will feel punished, simply by being there.

You tempt them to leave, saying you don't care - you want to see what happens. They won't leave you, Virgo, but there's always another opportunity for that if you keep up the battle.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've been sitting on a thought for a while now, and while it pains you to admit it - you've simply grow bored with your mate.

You can't seem to get that ol' familiar wonder back; it's like the gates closed on the relationship and no matter how hard you try, you just can't make love happen.

Your person no longer interests you, and you realize that this is what's going to break it apart, especially when you tell them the truth.

You are very good at communicating your feelings, and you absolutely do not want to hurt anyone, but you are becoming more and more aware that you cannot live like this anymore, and that the more time you waste in the relationship, the worse it's going to be when you want to get out.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

It's time to whip up your compassionate side, and have a straightforward, but 'kindly' talk with this person whom you once loved.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The New Moon phase has got you doing all sorts of introspective work and because you always listen to your gut instinct, you won't be able to erase the message it's telling you now, which is to break up with your partner.

It's just not working, and that really hurts you - but you are someone who needs to be honest with themselves and this revelation is just too much to bear. You want out, even in the face of the truth: this person still loves you.

You are not into hurting anybody, but love comes with collateral damage, and if breaking up with this person is the only way you can stand your own life, then so be it; you do what you do, Scorpio.

Your partner knew that you may not be around forever when they first met you; it's in your nature - you're not someone who can be chained down.

Unfortunately, this results in break up after break up, and with Uranus driving the forces here, it looks like the one you're about to experience shortly - is going into full effect as of August 8, 2021.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda