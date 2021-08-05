3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Fall In Love During Venus Sextile Mercury Starting August 5, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will fall in love during Venus sextile Mars starting on August 5, 2021 won't have seen it coming.

Venus sextile Mercury brings love to a new level for Taurus, Libra, and Scorpio.

What does it mean when we see the phrase, 'Venus Sextile Mercury'?

A Sextile is an astrological aspect that lines two planets up - in this case, Venus and Mercury. When lined up in this particular order, positive vibrations trickle down to Earth to make our lives better. Yes, it's that simple.

This one's a goody, folks. We've got Mercury heading up the communications department, and Venus acting as Love Boss; between these two, we're talking great rapport between romantic partners.

You may see promises being made during this transit, and intentions set on high; it's all good, because Mercury is at its finest during this event, which means promises are honorable, and intentions, when presented to another, are supported.

And being that everything revolves around love and romance, it would seem we're about to experience something new and wonderful in our relationships.

Who's about to fall in love during Venus Sextile Mercury, starting August 5, 2021?

Zodiac signs who will fall in love during Venus sextile Mercury starting on August 5, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may not fall in love with a stranger during this transit, but what you will do is fall even harder in love with the person you're already with. Good communication can really take your relationship to the next level, and that's exactly what you're going to participate in.

You may be in the honeymoon phase, where everything seems delightful in your romance...yet, you want more, and you don't want that 'more' to reveal issues and problems.

That's why it's a great idea for the two of you to start airing your realness; trust that your partner will love and adore you in all of your natural, messy beauty.

And open to the idea that they are not perfect either. See them as they are, as you wish for them to see you - and allow yourself to be swept along with the love tide. It's all good.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What's going to be interesting for you during this transit is that you'll notice a change in your partner; they suddenly want to show you everything, and share with you all the things that might have previously withheld.

Just knowing that you're finally being invited into your partner's inner sanctum will make you feel overjoyed and honored. It's all you wanted - the truth, coming from your partner.

The truth is something you can deal with, it's tangible, and it allows you to base your opinions on fact.

One of the facts you'll discover during this transit is that you are the number one person in your partner's life and that they are mad for you.

Their love for you is what drives them to bring more to the relationship. They want you forever, which is going to deepen your love for them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You've always said that a good sexual relationship is based on a good friendship, and even though one thing has nothing to do with the other - you enjoy the act better when you're in love.

And 'in love' is exactly what you'll be feeling towards the person you're presently having relations with.

There's nothing like that feeling of blissful love-making; the kind where the two of you stare into each other's eyes and see the Divine; yes, Scorpio - it's that good.

Being that you're a pleasure seeker, don't stop now - allow Mercury's ability to connect lovers via words and actions to vault you to a new place in your love affair.

The planet Venus is on your side; don't ever deny yourself the love you deserve. Give in to this intense cry for profound love; you won't regret a minute of it.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda