3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Time In Their Relationships During August 2021

In August, there will be an aspect known as a T-square between Saturn, Uranus/Moon and the Sun/Mercury, in the signs of Aquarius, Taurus and Leo which can create tension on multiple levels.

For Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius, August is going to be a rough time in relationships particularly.

Uranus is conjunct the Moon which can cause unexpected emotions to come to the surface and shake certain foundations in their lives.

The Sun is conjunct Mercury which can create a mental overload causing anxiety, stress and intense bouts of overthinking to occur.

Yes, three zodiac signs who will have a rough time in relationships this August 2021 will know something greater than themselves is happening.

With all of this energy culminating in a T-Square, which creates enough tension on it's own, expect shake ups to occur in the areas of your life in which these aspects are affecting.

The good thing is that the Moon will move by Uranus quickly allowing this to create a sudden release, and then healing can take place.

Mercury will be conjunct the Sun for a few days so this can last a little longer, but it also gives you more time to see the hard truths about certain situations in your life.

So this tension will be temporary, although intense enough that it could change certain directions, foundations or decisions in your life.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough time in relationships in August 2021:

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

With Saturn being in your first house, this may create issues around body-image and can trigger insecurities when it comes to how you see yourself.

Experiencing a sensation of not being good enough, or even being too hard on yourself, can come up during this time.

With Uranus and the Moon in your fourth house, this can create unexpected emotions within your family or home, or even something which rocks the foundation of your home life.

With the Sun and Mercury being in your seventh house this can intensify the communication within your relationships and cause sudden shake ups or even a change of heart.

There is a push and pull energy here between yourself and the other people in your life, which may cause you to feel like you need to be the bigger person and take the high road by not expressing certain things.

Saturn will call for you to tame yourself and to use your words wisely, but Uranus may force something out of you unexpectedly.

Keep in mind that it's important to express yourself and not suppress your voice, but to remember to see the bigger picture and long-term implications of your words, and what they may cause for you, your family and your loved ones down the line.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

With Uranus and the Moon being in your first house, this can create unexpected emotions to come to the surface when it comes to your perception of who you are at this point in your life, and who you're becoming. You may find yourself questioning whether or not the person you've been becoming is really who you are, or if it's who you were told to be.

With Saturn in your tenth house this may cause you to feel stuck in your career where there may be no movement, or just very slow movement, and you may be struggling to see results.

Opposing this is the Sun and Mercury in your fourth house, which may bring you an epiphany about your current living situation, or a dynamic within your family unit, which may have been hidden from you before, or which you may have been in denial about.

This is a time when the rose-colored glasses will come off and reality will become clear, but this can reveal to you some hard truths about the directions you've been taking in these specific areas of your life. This may cause you to want to make a sudden change of direction, or even a u-turn of sorts, in order to figure out exactly where you veered off course.

Reevaluating these areas of your life may come up at this time, but this is meant to show you where you may be losing some of your authenticity so that you can reclaim that for yourself.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

With the Sun and Mercury being in your first house, this can feel like an awakening of the Self in that you may start to become more aware of your true nature and purpose in this life.

Opposing this is Saturn in your seventh house which can create a feeling of restriction and oppression within your relationships, where you may realize that certain connections in your life really don't line up with who you are anymore.

This energy is allowing you to open up to a deeper understanding of yourself and your needs at this point in your life, and you may find that those needs are not being met in your close relationships.

This can shed a light on certain aspects of those relationships which may have been hidden from you before, or that you may have simply ignored previously.

With Uranus and the Moon being in your tenth house, this can make you to want to break free from any challenges within your career which may be holding you back from growth.

It may be that you have a realization that the person you're becoming is not lining up with the career path you've chosen for yourself, and/or the prominent relationships in your life, and this may push you to make some big changes in these areas.

Listening to your intuition and following it's guidance can help you to see which things need to be revised, and which things need to simply be let go of. The challenge is in accepting these truths and the changes which will need to be made in light of them.

