Your daily horoscope for July 14, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, and the Sun will be in the sign of Cancer until July 22nd.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon making Wednesday productive and busy.

If your birthday is on July 14, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are ambitious and outgoing. You have a competitive spirit and love to win.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include 38th President of the United States of America, Gerald Ford and American actress and comedian Jane Lynch.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Life can catch you unprepared, Aries. A sudden change, such as an unexpected expense or bill can manifest in your life, Aries. So being frugal this week is a must.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and when it trines Uranus in Taurus, and don't blame yourself when the world doesn't seem to follow your play book. You can do the best you can under the circumstances, but the rest, at times, falls to chance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may change your mind, even when you didn't plan to, Taurus. Your stubborn side gets a shake up at the most inconvenient time.

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, and when it trines Uranus in your zodiac sign you will feel it on a personal level, and it can cause you to feel like you have to put off your pleasures in order to be present in a situation that you don't find pleasant.

You need to find a way to ground yourself to make it through this stressful situation. Once you're finally over the hurdle of the day, things will start to flow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Preparing yourself for things in advance will pay off well. Being overly prepared is a great idea, and it could save you a headache.

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, and it sextiles the Sun in Cancer, your money and property sector, and your family will be who pulls through for you.

You know a little bit about life and how things work, but there are people who are older and more experienced than you are to ask for advice and to get information from. Make use of their presence in your life, especially if they love it when you ask for helpful advice.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A friend bomb can hit your cell phone and surprise you. You might learn something about a person you didn't expect, and it can rock you to your core.

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, and when it trines Uranus in your sector of friendships, a special window of opportunity opens for you where you are able to share from your heart free of judgment. Everyone needs a friend that they can talk to and bear their soul with. When that person you know is always there to understand, don't send them to voice mail. Answer the call.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A surprise and promising situation can present itself to you. Don't wait too long for things to get even better. This is a flash in the pan opportunity and you should jump on it.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it sextiles the Sun in Cancer, your sector of hidden enemies.

Lady luck presents itself to you and gives you an edge over something that's been plaguing you for some time. This is no time to let your Leo ego get in the way of honest help. Take it while you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It will be hard to know what to do or when as things appear cloudy throughout the day.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it opposes Neptune in your sector of commitments making it unclear what you should do or why in a relationship, perhaps one that is intimate and close to you.

Have your accountability partners and people you trust at the ready for advice when you feel unsure about any decisions you need to make. It might even be a good idea to give 24 hours before saying yes to anything that requires a lot of you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's a busy day for you, and you may be pulled in different directions all day.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it opposes Neptune in your zodiac sign work.

While you may want to spend the day at home relaxing and letting things flow, your creative side wants and needs to be challenged.

Find the right balance between your work and hobbies so that you are able to experience all that you can this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friends can get in the way of love, but they just want to spend time with you. It's because you're so much fun to be around.

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, and it opposes Neptune in your sector of romance and passion, and a little drama can make it impossible to focus on anything else but a friend who needs help.

Although it's hard to be there when you really had your heart set on a dinner date, you know that if you were in the same situation you'd want your friends to be there for you, too.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A gift comes your way from a friend or an intimate partner. The financial benefit could be what closes the gap in an area of trouble you're experiencing monetarily.

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, and it sextiles the Sun in Cancer, your shared resources.

You discover that having faith is not a waste of time. A miracle or something wonderful happens that restores your belief in a higher power.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sector of spiritual beliefs, and it will speak to Neptune in your sector of local travel.

So, don't be surprised if you run into someone that you haven't seen in a very long time.

A chance meeting can make you realize that you're ready to try new things and perhaps give love a second shot, this could be the universe's way of saying, "I've got you".

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes you just need a good old fashioned walk to help you to get your mental juices flowing, and the day calls for it.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and it opposes Neptune in your zodiac sign of money - and this could be as sore subject as you have things you need to square away this week.

Don't make hasty financial decisions right now, Aquarius. Check the facts as your ability to judge clearly could be clouded by misguided vision, and someone's intentions could be part of the problem.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You will find yourself busy but enjoying the change as parts of your life seem to go into autopilot.

The Moon transits your relationship sector and it speaks to Neptune in your sign, and their energy can have you feeling like you're not ready to give up your dream of love or at least the illusion of it.

You may be prone to escape from problems, only to return later once you realize you've made a mistake. Old habits die hard, but you can relearn how to stick around when times get tough.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.