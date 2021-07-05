Why Britney Spears Fans Think Her 'Boyfriend' Sam Asghari Is Faking The Relationship & Paid To 'Babysit' Her

Britney Spears is the most searched person on Google, and it should be a surprise to no one. With Spears’ conservatorship under public scrutiny, fans and supporters alike continue to stick by the pop star’s side, and are heavily invested in the outcome.

Some of the most shocking allegations in Spears’ statement from June 23 include allegedly being forced to have an IUD, being subjected to long work hours and touring despite objections, and being threatened with punishment if she refused to go to treatment.

But perhaps one of the most peculiar speculations has to do with Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Theories have emerged that Asghari isn’t actually just a “good guy” who has supported his girlfriend through tough times; no, the rumors are actually much more dubious.

Fans have taken to YouTube and TikTok to make the claims, and though we all love a good conspiracy theory, the fact that this one may be true is pretty dreadful.

Here are 6 reasons fans think Sam Asghari is faking his relationship with Britney Spears and ma be paid by the conservatorship to control and 'babysit' her.

1. Asghari has made false claims about his career choice.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Asghari claimed that he wanted to be a football player and was recruited to play on the University of Nebraska’s football team.

Men’s Health originally printed, “It led to getting recruited by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. But, after getting cut his freshman year, he went back to LA to play for Moorpark College.” As it turns out, none of that was true.

Erin Sorenson from Hail Varsity did a deep dive into Asghari’s claims from his interview, and found that former players on the team didn’t remember him ever playing on the field with them, and that Asghari wasn’t in the 2012 Nebraska walk-on class.

In a now-unavailable interview with 1STMAN, Asghari later said he was in the process of becoming a police officer and had enrolled in Los Angeles Pierce College to study criminal justice.

“One of the biggest sacrifices I’ve made to change my life and also to change my career was around 2 years ago. I had to change my life goal which was to become a police officer. Right in the middle of becoming a police officer I understood that my passion was elsewhere. I was way more passionate about fitness modeling and acting,” he said.

Asghari later became a personal trainer, model and actor.

2. The details of their relationship are sketchy.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of her music video shoot for her song “Slumber Party.” The two hit it off, and Britney saved his phone number, but didn’t contact him for five months to set up a date.

By November 2016, the two were spotted out frequently and in January 2017, they confirmed their relationship when Spears posted a New Year’s Day photo of them together.

But it looks like the couple wasn’t interested in taking things slowly; in fact, their relationship progressed rather quickly.

According to sources, Spears and Asghari were already talking about marriage and having kids early on in their relationship. Spears even dropped the L-word the same month they went official, saying, Mad love for this one” in a tweet.

"She wants to get engaged to her boyfriend, Sam... She thinks Sam would not only be the perfect partner, but he'd be a perfect stepfather to her kids... They'd love to get married as soon as her Vegas residency ends this December [2017],” the source said at the time.

Spears also posted an Instagram photo with a giant ring on her finger, after dating for only about six months.

3. Asghari allegedly cheated on Spears.

In January 2017, around the time the couple went public with their relationship, “Bad Girls Club” alum, Morgan Osman, posted a shocking photo on her Instagram account.

The photo was of her kissing Asghari, with the caption, “so much fun the other day, so many memories and more videos to come #britneyspears #britneyarmy #samasghari #britneyfamily.”

Because of backlash from fans, Osman deleted the photo within an hour of posting it.

In an interview, Osman said, “I don’t know why everyone is attacking me; Sam Asghari is the cheater. I feel sorry for Britney Spears, she seems like a good person... I have video and images of our REAL relationship. Britney, he is using you.”

Just last year, there was further speculation that Asghari had cheated again, after Spears posted a photo on her Instagram of a cheetah, with the caption, “The cheetah is a large cat from Africa …. it can’t speak English yet can run over 60 mph… in other words don’t mess with the cat.”

But could it just be a fun post she made? Spears is known for her somewhat strange posts and in the past she’s posted photos of cheetahs. Plus, just one month later, she posted a photo of her and Asghari... all about the color red, for some reason.

Still, there’s no denying that the person in Osman’s photo is Asghari, which means he may have been cheating on Spears before even becoming serious.

4. Asghari’s behavior is questionable, especially on social media.

Spears frequently posts photos of her and Asghari traveling, working out or hanging out together. But in December 2020, she posted a photo on Instagram that immediately caught the attention of fans, causing them to worry.

The photo shows Spears and Asghari posing together, but with Asghari’s hand around Spears’ neck. The caption is also truly abnormal, reading, “Happy b-day to me” followed by a bunch of emojis.

The post was made on December 2, but Spears’ birthday isn’t until December 3, making fans wonder if it was actually her uploading the post, or if Asghari posted the photo himself.

It appears like this isn’t the first time Asghari has made questionable poses, because in leaked videos from Osman, Asghari is seen holding her by the neck with one hand, and grabbing her hair with the other.

Another instance of Asghari’s strange behavior involves a video posted of the two of them working out, which they post about very often.

The video shows Spears working out with a serious face, and a moment later, she begins smiling. Fans speculated that Asghari told Spears to smile as the two lifted weights together.

Finally, when Spears apparently started an Instagram live on Asghari’s account by accident, the model and actor was quick to stop the stream, making fans question the reason why he didn’t want her recording him to begin with. Judging by the background of the Instagram live, it appears the two were in a car.

Other fans speculate that because of the control her conservatorship has over her life, Asghari may have been letting Spears use his phone instead.

Additionally, the way Asghari promotes himself has left a bad taste in many fans’ mouths, particularly his posts when Britney was forced to go to treatment.

In April 2019, he posted a photo that Britney had made on her own account, which said, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself: mind, body, spirit.” He captioned it, “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am #stronger”

The fact that he supported her going to treatment means he may have just been posting what Britney’s team wanted people to think: that she voluntarily went to treatment, which, we know from her statement, isn’t true.

Is Asghari controlling what Spears posts on her own Instagram, not allowing her to go live on the platform, directing her to smile on cue, and working alongside her allegedly abusive team?

5. Asghari may actually be Spears’ personal chef.

Not only does Asghari serve as Spears’ personal trainer, but fans allege that he is listed on redacted court documents as her chef, being paid upwards of $500 per day, five days a week, adding up to about $100,000 a year.

Being on the payroll as her chef means that Asghari is being paid off and is actually part of Spears’ conservatorship, but it’s impossible to tell for certain since the name has been censored.

Asghari actually can cook and Spears has featured him on her Instagram, showing him cooking a meal for her. He’s appeared on “The Doctors” and claimed he was a cook back in high school, making 300 meals a day, most of which were steak. And it actually looks like he knows what he’s doing!

Because there are numerous rules in Spears’ conservatorship, perhaps Asghari is masquerading as a “personal chef” as a way for him to stay in his girlfriend’s life. But if the rumors are true and Asghari is just “playing chef” for payment, well... it just adds more fuel to the #FreeBritney fire.

6. Asghari could be working for Jamie Spears.

In February 2021, Asghari called out Jamie Spears for allegedly trying to control their relationship.

He made a post on his Instagram Stories, saying, "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

Ahead of Britney’s conservatorship hearing where she made her statement, Asghari posted a photo of him on his Instagram Stories wearing a Free Britney shirt.

But are things actually as they appear? Does Asghari have a contentious relationship with Britney’s father?

Back when the couple first got together, sources claimed that Jamie Spears had “some reservations and is worried that [Asghari] may be after her money."

But in the last year or so, an insider claimed, “[Britney’s] dad and Sam are actually the closest they have ever been. Sam listens to her father, too. Britney is so strong and Jamie and Sam just want everyone to see that about her.”

The rules of the conservatorship are strict, so much so that Asghari has to listen to Jamie Spears. But in doing so, he’s actually working with the enemy here. In addition to “listening” to Britney’s father, that leaves the possibility open that Asghari is monitoring and tracking her, all from inside her own home.

Asghari could also benefit from Spears’ finances if she ever regains access to them, depending on the outcome of the conservatorship.

Only time will tell what happens, but Britney Spears is an icon and deserves only the best. And even if Asghari makes her happy and she could be blissfully unaware of any potential motivations on his part, we all just want what is best for her.

