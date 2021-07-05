The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and the New Moon will take place this week. Good things are happening, and it's an idea time for quite a few zodiac signs.

It's a great week for Taurus, Cancer, and Libra, and even though it can be a powerful time for all zodiac signs, these three will have a great week compared to the rest.

We've made it through the fireworks and the mega-celebration, the holiday bbq's and that feeling of summer really and truly setting into our bones - and now, it's official: summer is here, the heat is on, and astrologically, we are ready for all of it.

Cool things to know about this week: We've got a dark New Moon in Cancer coming on Friday, July 9 - good for reducing stress and better for bringing in inspiration.

We're also looking at Mercury in Cancer on Sunday, July 11, which should make our conversations quite interesting and eye-opening.

And while we are starting to feel the presence of Leo, we have to remember that we're still in Cancer, and with this sign comes sensitivity, introspection and a bit of mystery.

All in all, it should be a very creative and thought-filled week, one that for some, can parlay itself into a brilliant springboard for wonderful new experiences.

Who's going to have a great week?

3 Zodiac signs who will have a great week beginning July 5, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The entire week could be considered a wake-up call for you, Taurus, and this will mostly deal with your own self-awareness.

There's a good chance you've put yourself down in the past...a bad habit that's extended for a lifetime; somewhere along the lines you started to doubt your amazingness - you bought into someone else's negative idea of who you are.

Something is going to snap within you this week - and it may very well act as the point of no return.

Not only will you slough off the shackles of someone else's poor opinion of you, you will forge yourself into someone who will never again believe the haters - let them fall into the past with the rest of the trash.

This week is going to free you from caring what others think of you, and that, my friend, is true freedom. Mark my words.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is your season, and right about now, you're feeling the power - in mind, body and spirit. There's a certain confidence in you, and it's driving you to discover the best path for yourself.

During the week, you are going to go ahead and DO some of the things you've held back from doing for way too long. It's a week where you materialize and manifest your greatest desires.

The Leo pull is adding to your fearlessness, and there's now a part of you that doesn't want to stop fulfilling these needs.

You know what's necessary in your life - this week you can expect to upgrade your health and well- being with a change in your diet.

Spiritually, you're sound; you feel at peace and one with nature and your immediate environment. What's great about this week is that sense of being 'able'.

You can do it, you know you can...and you most definitely will. Good on you, Cancer!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Here's an interesting and not-so-well-known fact for you, Libra: this week, you will be under the influence of the comet named Vesta, which will enter your sign very shortly.

What's about to happen is that your eyes will suddenly open to all the things in your life that mean to bring you down.

Right before your eyes, you're going to see what's wrong with your relationship, your lifestyle, your eating habits...and while that might not seem like the makings of a 'Great Week', what's going to follow is a solid plan, created by you, designed to take these flaws and make something great out of them.

Yes, what you may notice as negative, this week, is going to be the jump start for solutions and new beginnings.

Nothing is lost here - but from past knowledge comes present wisdom and the ability to work the scale to your own advantage. Right the wrongs, Libra - as only you can do.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.