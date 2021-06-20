3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting On June 21, 2021

Lots of changes are taking place with astrology starting June 21st, 2021, and this brings positive energy for three zodiac signs who will have a great week.

Who wants to have a great week? "I do! I do!"

If perception is everything, then creating a great week for one's self is all about how we interpret all the things that happen to us.

We all know how deeply affected we can be if we let ourselves get caught up in the negativity.

Sometimes all it takes is one little action, like, someone giving you the finger while they're in their car and you're in yours.

You might be having a fine old day, but once your sacred space is challenged, all hell breaks loose and before you know it - your good day turns to weirdness.

Let's not let that happen this week. Let's use the force of our positive perception to envision a brilliant week, no matter what.

What makes this all the more possible is that it just happens to be a very good week for a few of the signs here.

This doesn't mean it's bad for others, just less...stellar. It's all good, as they say. Right?

And, we DO have a Full Moon coming on Thursday the 24th, so basically, we have the support of the universe backing up our every thought.

The Full Moon will amplify your thoughts, so keep them upbeat. Are you up for this kind of manifesting?

Of course, you are. Who is going to manifest for themselves the best week ever? Let's take a look.

3 zodiac signs who will have a great week starting June 21:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Well, of course, it's you who's about to have a great week! It's the beginning of summer, and nobody loves the sun and fun as much as you do. And this week you can do what you want; if you are in the mood for playtime - it's on.

If you want to retreat under the covers and just languish all week long - that's perfectly fine too.

What makes this a 'great' week for you is that it's a hassle-free time for you; no one disagrees with you, and no one wants to challenge you.

The adversity is next to nothing, and this will give you time to think.

And remember, what you think about is important this week, as we've got a Full Moon right above us, ready to grant our wishes, if we dare present them to her. Your work of previous weeks is now done, and you now have the green light to rest, relax and do all the nothing you wish to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

"Well, it's about time!" We can all hear you saying this loud and clear. And it is about time, too.

This week is going to be great because you are finally going to see a clearing, in terms of work and making money.

You have felt for way too long that your paycheck reflects an outright disrespect towards you, on behalf of the people you work for.

You've complained but you gave up hope a while back, believing your voice was never heard and more than like never will be.

And then it happens the good news. A raise, a promotion - an opportunity is coming your way.

Perhaps the Mercury retrograde made you feel confused about your position at work.

That's where Jupiter retrograde comes in like a hero and restores your status as a 'well-respected employee.'

Believe it or not - you are a necessary part of what makes your job tick; you are appreciated and honored, and you will finally get to see how this plays out for you, financially.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You've always been the kind of person to go all the way. Whatever you do, you're invested. What's interesting about this kind of dedication is that you also throw yourself into sadness and defeat - perhaps too easily.

What makes this week so great for you is that you are about to call a limit on just how much sadness you allow for yourself.

Knowing when to set a limit is as good as setting the limit itself, and in your case - when you say, "Enough is enough" it translates as, "Good thing that's over.

Time to move on now!" You wait for no signal; you simply feel it in your gut and it makes you very happy.

It's a click moment; something in your body, your chemistry just...feels better, and that good feeling prompts you to go full force into something new, something better.

Creativity is on an all-time high this week, so take your newfound energy and apply it to something artistic and fun.

Use that Full Moon on Thursday as your leaping ledge. Believe in yourself and in your magical ability to create beauty and love.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.