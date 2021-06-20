3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting June 21, 2021

The start of the week beginning with Monday, June 21st is going to be a rough one for many zodiac signs.

There's a reason such a thing as a 'rough week' is suggested, and that is because the transference from one Sun sign to another can oftentimes be too much of a shift for certain signs.

This week, we went from Gemini to Cancer.

Doesn't sound like too much of a big deal, and yet - it is. It can even be traumatizing, depending on our birth signs.

We're also looking at the Full Moon - the 'Strawberry Moon', on June 24. What is the Full Moon known for? Stimulating everyone's nervous system would be on that checklist.

Starting on June 21, we will start to feel the process of the Moon as it gains power and fullness - which, depending on our sign, can also make us feel drained and weakened. Ironic, but true.

Anxiety is a promise this week, as we move out of Gemini, into Cancer, still in Mercury retrograde, with the Full Moon in Capricorn high in the sky, by week's end.

While Capricorn's influence may help us see clearly and realistically, it can also reflect back to us our insecurities, inabilities, and failures.

Heady times ahead - but are we strong? Oh yes, we are strong and we can outlive the roughness of the week. No problemo.

Who's about to have a rough week, according to astrology?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting June 21th, 2021: Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Now that we've moved out of Gemini Sun and into Cancer, you may be feeling as though all of the supercharged energy that you recently experienced is now waning into something you don't understand - nor are you interested in trying.

What you're going through is similar to the feeling that many of us have after the Full Moon (June 24) wanes into its next phase: tired, filled with dread, and possibly hit with feelings of disillusionment. The thing with you, Gemini, is that you have two sides to you, and oftentimes you live your life in a very polarized way.

So, when things aren't blatantly open to you, you tend to perceive them as shut down and closed to you, forever. Your extreme views on the world will take you from one end of the spectrum to the other this week, and that is going to manifest as irritability and distrust.

You thought things were going well, and they are - and will continue to do so, however you aren't being shown obvious signs of positivity and light, so you interpret the world as dark and without meaning. This week will be rough for you because you don't believe in a positive future, and you need to, Gemini. You need to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What you'll be feeling this week is a burdensome lack of balance, and being that Libra's main gig is dedicated to balance (the Scales of Justice) it's going to seem quite challenging. This is due to the passage we're all about to make: the Summer Solstice.

Because it's now the middle of the year, people like you - Libra - will not be able to shake the feeling of something about to topple. And while nothing is in danger of ruination, your mind will be on alert, waiting for something to happen.

You won't be able to get rid of the feeling that something dreadful is about to occur, and in doing so, you'll be affirming its reality, meaning - you will create this negative occurrence simply by thinking about it again and again.

The Law of Attraction will bring to you all the pain you can't get out of your mind...unless of course, you snap the hell out of it and avoid that rabbit hole of worry. You worry too much, Libra - and your worry creates the world around you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Leave it be, trust in the universe, and do yourself a favor: don't buy into all the negative fantasies your mind creates for your psyche to become entangled with.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What's going to bring you down a notch, this week, Scorpio, is this nagging urge in you to do something that you simply cannot do. You are used to being a person who puts their mind to something and gets the job done.

You don't rely on others for help or support, because you enjoy the thrill of getting it done by yourself - and then telling everyone you did it 'by yourself.' It's gotten to the point where friends just back away when you start something, as you've made it known to them that their guidance or assistance is not welcome.

Well, this week you are going to need that help, and the adversity you're going to experience is going to be due to the fact that you find it so hard to ask for help. As if anyone is going to suddenly think less of you - don't worry, they're not as harsh with their judgments of you as you care for them.

What's going to make this week rough is that you're going to have to admit that you need help - whatever the issue is. And help, from a friend, is exactly what's needed here - if you can release your pride and let them in.

Do yourself a favor, Scorpio - don't build the wall so high that no one can get over it. Alone time is one thing, isolation is another - and it's a dreary place for you to live, especially because you are so vibrant and full of life and desire.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.