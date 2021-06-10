What an interesting week we have ahead of us here. It's the last week of Gemini season, and what does your weekly tarot card reading have in store for you from June 14th to June 20th, 2021?

Wow, it's as if we're all in line for a wake-up call; one that says, "Hey, pay attention!" It's as if we all went out to lunch and forgot to come back - to heck with responsibility, we're going to do what we want to do! Until, of course, our actions come back to bite us on the rear.

We've been going through so many astrological super events that our heads are spinning.

The Tarot can cut through all that and deliver to us individual sparks of clarity - and what the Tarot is telling us, and so very obviously at that, is that we need to FOCUS.

No more namby-pamby attitude towards work and making money; the time is now, and we really need to start paying attention to what we do for a living, and how we approach the work ethic in general.

In other words, the pandemic is over (we hope.) That means, let's get busy living. Here's the scoop for each individual sign, according to this week's Tarot reading...

Weekly one card tarot reading for June 14-20, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Three of Swords

Generally, this card comes across as rather harsh, visually, with its central heart shape being punctured by three rather determined swords.

What's interesting about this card is that it rarely denotes anything negative, and is certainly not about love lost.

What's happening here, for you, Aries is a change of heart; you will be listening to the opinions of experts this week, and whereas you might have been hesitant in the past to embark on something.

This new change of perspective will have you seeing a new side to something you didn't think possible. In your case, this card represents a new way of thinking and coping.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Ten of Swords

This card may be a fair warning for you: stop burning the candle at both ends, or suffer the consequences of your actions.

What this implies is that your newly found state of freedom has got you acting on it with a little too much gusto and that it would be advisable for you to take it down a notch.

The Ten of Swords doesn't guarantee a hard time ahead - it warns against going too far and thus ending up with something you don't want.

The warning is this: Don't party so hard. Don't take chances with your life, and try to impart some moderation into your existence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Eight of Swords

Strife at the workplace. This card shows up when you've either gotten yourself into a tangled mess of work-related actions, or you've been so careless with something at work that you have set yourself up for failure.

This, too, is a warning card that shouts at the top of its lungs and cries, "Take care of business, Gemini! Stop procrastinating!"

There are many things you loathe, and working for someone else is probably number one on that list - but if this is what you do in order to keep yourself afloat, then don't blow it by being so careless that it's obvious. Watch your back and stay the course.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Two of Wands, reversed

This week is going to bring you a choice - continue on with the work you're doing, or admit to yourself that you need a change and then start to figure out how you're going to enact that change.

It really is one of those situations where if you don't make a tangible effort to change something work-related in your life, you'll sink further and further into the rut that is your present work situation.

You're going to need courage and nerve for this one, but you have it, Cancer - Just do what you need to do; you are not locked into boredom, sameness, and stagnation. Change your life, make it so!

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Ace of Cups, reversed

This week is all about love, sweet love, for you, Leo - and even though the card is reversed, it still shines through as a brilliant and promising card.

How the reversal comes into play is in your acceptance of certain love gone lost, and a stoic dedication to remaining true and devoted to whoever is in your life right now.

Partnered or not, this week will have you remembering an old love. This will not interfere with anything in the present, and it's also important that you keep this memory sacred - but where it belongs: in the past.

Don't burden other people with this memory or your feelings about it. Allow it to be - then let it go.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Two of Pentacles

This week will have you sharing food and deep conversation with friends and family.

There's enough for everyone, and in this case, the 'enough' refers to attention, money, guidance, and anything else that can be shared and respected within a family situation.

If you are traveling with family or friends, you'll enjoy a real sense of comrade and affection.

Everybody gets their say this week, Virgo, and the best part is that you'll enjoy the company, the food, the talk, and this warm feeling is something you can take with you. Lasting love is something you'll be building this week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Seven of Swords, reversed

Upright, this card can be quite nasty - but in reverse, it's implicative of nastiness left behind.

Phew, that's a good thing. And it seems that's what's been going on in your world these days.

It would appear that this week is the one where you finally feel different about a bad situation.

Whatever you're walking out of - make sure you stay that way. Don't go back, even if you feel tempted, which you will.

You've made efforts to leave a potentially negative state of affairs; stay strong and keep on keeping on.

There is no need to return to a situation that has the power to harm you again and again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Three of Wands, reversed

This may be the week where you literally tell someone to "get lost." This card is work-related.

There are people you work with who cannot shut their mouths; they gossip, they talk behind people's backs - and they start trouble.

You notice that they tend to play the victim and that they always claim innocence, taking no responsibility for the damage they cause on a regular basis.

Well, Scorpio, this week may have you putting an end to their antics once and for all.

You're a straight shooter; you believe in honesty - and integrity, and you are prepared to fight for a solid work environment, rather than the circus you've seen your job turn into.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Knight of Wands

It's business as usual this week, Sagittarius. This isn't the week for love or romance, nor is it the week you splurge on that vacation - nope, this week is not about escape.

In fact, it's about commitment to work and the idea of a job well done.

This is a good week for you to take advantage of your mood - you are well focused and ready to get involved.

You're clear-headed and on the ball, and you will have that chance, this week.

Whatever it is that you're working on, you will have success. It's not a big money week, however, what you're currently engaged in will bring a fortuitous return at a later date.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Eight of Wands

You may not be feeling your usual peppy 'proactive' self during this week, as this card implies that you might be spending a little too much time going over what's in your mind, rather than what needs tending to, right here at the moment.

Forgetfulness is the word of the week, as is 'reminiscence.'

You may have run into an old friend who jogged many good ol' memories, and this person's presence might just be enough for you to put a halt to anything you're working on, leaving you in constant thought of that person and the times you spent with them.

You are allowed to take time away from this kind of indulgence, however, it would be best for you to pay attention to the present before you absentmindedly make a lasting mistake.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Queen of Wands

It's a 'go-getter' week, as implied by this very rigid, work-oriented Queen of Wands.

This week is perfect for concentration and dedication. You're simply not in the mood for the opinions of others, and that works perfectly with what you're trying to achieve - a finished product.

Right now, you know what to do and how to make it so, and listening to the gallery of clowns while they all try and tell you what to do is simply not on your list of actions.

Follow your gut feeling on this; if you need to do it all on your own, then so be it. Only you know how to drive your life, and sometimes doing it on one's own is the best way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Five of Cups, reversed

You may find yourself slightly confused this week in matters of love.

You've been on the roller coaster of love, it would seem, and you feel like you're continuously making excuses for someone whom you know isn't really going to last in your life.

You love this person, and you've had the absolute worst time letting them go, but in your heart, you know this is a hopeless situation.

You KNOW it, but you're still in that attached phase where you hold on to hope simply because it makes YOU feel better.

In your heart you know you have to let them go, but not this week. No...not this week. This week is for false hope and the shunning of reality.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.