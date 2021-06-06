3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting June 7, 2021

June brings lots of good energy for all zodiac signs, but there are a few who will have more productivity, promise, and joy throughout this week.

Don't you just love when the stars align and we just happen to benefit from their movement?

This one will be a great week for 3 zodiac signs starting June 7th.

It's hard to deny the presence of astrology in our lives, especially when we all go through certain cosmic events together.

We've been dancing around the Mercury retrograde, which is always worth mentioning because of the universal damage it can cause.

But the best part is that the universe and its influence are made up of so much more than just crummy ol' Mercury and his little retrograde problem.

And that, ladies and gentle beings is how we come to experience amazingly GOOD weeks, even when the odds are against us.

This week we are looking at the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Gemini, which should act as a booster for prime opportunities in money-making as well as in creative endeavors.

On June 11, Mars enters Leo, which should blast away any self-doubts, and on June 13, we're looking at two events:

— Venus in Cancer sextile Uranus in Taurus - a great day for a small success.

— Sun in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces, which could mess with our insecurities...if we let it - which we won't.

All in all, for certain signs, this week is more than promising, it's going to deliver, too.

Who's in store for a mind-blowingly good week?

Here are the 3 zodiac signs who will have a great week starting June 7th:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Well, of course, it's going to be a good week for you, Leo - you've got Mars on your side, and where there's Mars, there's passion, power, glory - all the stuff that makes your day a good one.

For those of you Leos who like to prance around on stage, you can look forward to nailing that audition, and for other Leos who simply adore being loved, worshipped, and fawned over, you might as well sit back on your throne and soak in the admiration that's coming your way.

It's almost one of those weeks where you can't go wrong. Not only that, everyone is apparently on your side, so the world is definitely your oyster, and wherever you go - friends will not only be delighted to be in your company, they'll pay your way, too.

Milk the experience for everything it's worth, and know that if things go your way - as they will - it is because you worked hard for this, you deserve it, and the universe is in full support of your happiness and progress.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What makes this a very special week for you is the fact that you are going to rise above something - could be a problem at work, a health issue or even a relationship snare - and you are going to come out smelling like a rose.

You've been challenged. Not in the conventional sense, but it's more like - something in your life, more than likely a person, is really going against everything you believe in. You have had to deal with this person for a while, as an obligation.

You've suffered through their attacks and their wild displays of willful ignorance, and you've come to the conclusion: This person must go. You don't need them to die the death of a thousand cuts, you just need them to... go away.

To the cornfields, if you must. You're in luck. A twist of fate comes to your rescue this week, Scorpio. This person or situation will be extracted from your life and placed somewhere far, far away from you, from your plans and all that you believe in and stand for.

So, your week takes on greatness by virtue of who you lose. Twisted much? Hell to the yes!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week is going to have you eyeball-deep in social activity, though that's not what's going to raise your week to the level of greatness. What's going to do that is your influence over friends and how they take to what you have in mind.

What you've become is the go-between; two friends of yours tend to tell you everything about the other one, and sometimes those telltale whispers are not very nice.

You love both parties and wish to see everyone get along, and it's getting more difficult to be the intermediary; you are losing interest in refereeing a relationship, you simply want to have fun with friends who have the potential of being amazing, yet choose to be mediocre. And that's where this week changes everything.

You'll be inspired to do some heavy truth-telling, and as they say, the truth will set you free. In this case, the truth will set your friends free, and there won't be any going backward.

You, your love and concern, along with a selfish need to NOT be in the middle any longer will help two friends mend their relationship, which in turn, will free the three of you up for further adventures in fun and frolic.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.