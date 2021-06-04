Horoscope For The Week Of June 7 To 13, 2021

Now that we're smack in the middle of the Mercury retrograde this week, we can safely assume that some of us are weathering it rather smoothly, while others are simply...tearing their hair out. Relax, it's almost over. Just not this week.

Your horoscope for the week is for more Merc the Jerk. Yay.

The weekly horoscope arrives with one of the transits that might actually be helpful to us — Venus in Cancer, which began on June 2.

What's good about this is the sense of security and love that will rise in us, like a saving grace.

We will feel stronger in matters of love, which will cover family, friends, and romantic unions.

On Friday, the 11th, we will experience Mars shifting through Cancer, which will make us all shout in unison (to Mercury retrograde) "I'm as mad as Hell and I'm not going to take it anymore!"

Mars in Cancer will restore our passion and give us back a sense of control.

What's to come for us, this week?

Horoscope for the week of June 7-13, 2021: Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This second week of June is going to feel like a breath of fresh air for you, Aries.

Finally, everything that comes out of your mouth isn't challenged by that ever-present choir of naysayers; in fact, it's just the opposite.

Suddenly, starting this week, you'll be the go-to person for advice, friendship, sharing.

Being that we're in Gemini, you'll be able to somewhat bypass the full effects of Mercury retrograde, as this month's Sun sign benefits you in communication and activity.

Enjoy the positive energy boost.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is the week where the important things of your life will start coming into focus; a week where you will be deciding what stays - and what goes.

"What goes" is going to be a very important choice for you to make, as it may come with letting go of certain people in your life.

Alas, you will be feeling strong, sober, and confident this week, which will boost your decision-making skills.

Trust in yourself above all, and know that it is you who is living your life, and the choices you make are naturally on point.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

After being shoved around by the planetary influences over the last few weeks, it looks as if you're finally going to get a break this week.

This would be a good time for you to take up a new hobby, or pour yourself into a new interest. The week is all about fresh starts and new endeavors.

What's most important to you is the idea of not being bored; you bore easily and that makes you hostile and irritable.

This is all the more reason for you to invest in a new interest and allow yourself the privilege of becoming fully engaged in it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Looks like you're still in the clutches of Mercury retrograde, and now it's hitting you at work, making life a little unbearable in terms of co-workers, arguments, and general confusion.

This week may feel stressful as the pressures do seem to be piling on; fear not - they are temporary and restricted to this week only.

The good thing about blocks? They crumble after a while, so whatever you're going through this week will sort itself out by the beginning of next week.

Try not to bite anyone's head off at work.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Now that you're back into the swing of things, you'll find that your interest in people is back, as well.

This week will bring you into contact with some new faces - people you will find intriguing.

There may even be a romantic tone to one of your new friendships. What's best, this week is to take things lightly, don't jump to conclusions.

You're back in your element, meaning, dazzling the crowd and creating excitement in your world.

As always, people respond well to you, but the week's vibe is about taking it slowly and just letting it flow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Always one to think out of the box, this week will have you coming up with a few brilliant ideas that will shock even you.

You've been feeling a bit of tension at home, perhaps a few unnecessary arguments with a partner or roommate have left you feeling on edge...you'll be escaping into fantasy this week, via audiobooks, movies, and thrillers. Escape is not only good for you, it's necessary.

Take advantage of new (and healthy) ways of finding those escapes, so that you can forget about the nagging stressors for a while. Take yourself to the movies - they're open again!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Seems a few signs are really going to be getting a break this week, and you're definitely one of them, Libra.

If you are in the mood for love, love is in the mood for you. Expect your present relationship to get a booster shot, and if you're not in a relationship, you can look forward to the thrill of new love entering your personal universe.

You'll be feeling renewed energy this week, and that could lead to great creativity and expressiveness.

Put your energy into doing good deeds. Kindness counts this week, and the goodness you bring into the world will come back to you, tenfold.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What you're looking at this week, Scorpio, is a fine time spent at home, doing the things you love doing.

Decorating, cooking, cleaning, and rearranging - expect this kind of action, and more. It will be a somewhat meditative experience, once you know all too well and crave now and then.

You will be able to get some quality alone-time to figure out what you want to do next - with your life, and with your week, in general. One thing to keep in mind: pay your bills. Losing yourself in creativity is fantastic, but you still have to keep the lights on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Hypersensitivity will be haunting you this week, and there may even be a pity party on its way, Sagittarius.

The retrograde has you in its clutches, and it's got you on this self-pitying tear, where all you do is wonder why no one loves you and how you'll be homeless someday.

OK, stand aside and look at what you're doing: you're feeling sorry for yourself as an indulgence.

Your best bet, at this point, is to give yourself the self-pity you need, but keep it to a limit. It's a drama, a hoax; you are loved and you're not homeless. Stop affirming the negative!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Wow, do you love spending money or what? It's apparent that you've been chomping at the bit for a year now; you want to be out, you want to buy THINGS, you want to be carefree and frivolous with your money, and this week, you'll get just that.

Is that a good thing? Could be, if you put a lid on it by the end of the week. While it's fun to blow it all, you might just do that, and then the Gods of Regret will take over your altar.

Do yourself a favor, Capricorn: have fun, spend SOME money, but don't get ahead of yourself. This week is for fun, but it's not for going to Hell in a handbasket.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Not only have you come out of the house, this week, Aquarius, now you are on a roll and want to be noticed.

You crave attention and you're going to get it - your way. Lucky for us, your 'way' is one of kindness and compassion, and during the week you will put yourself out there.

What you have to watch out for are people who take advantage of your particular brand of kindness - just because you're a good person doesn't mean you can spot someone who isn't...and, unfortunately, those are the folks who will gravitate to you during this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

No matter what you're involved in this week, it's slated for success. This works especially well for those of you Pisces who work with children or animals.

You are the one who comes up with ideas; people listen to you and want to believe in you, which puts a lot of responsibility on your head.

The good thing is that you enjoy being relied upon as you know yourself as someone who always comes through.

You will notice, this week, how much faith people have in you, and that will inspire you even further to be of assistance to them.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.