Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For June 7 - 13, 2021

This week presents us with so many reversed Tarot cards that we should take a moment to analyze the reason why something like this is happening.

What seems to be occurring is that the Mercury retrograde is showing up in our Tarot readings; basically tossing our plans and ideas on their head.

There are eight out of twelve signs here who draw the reversed card - and that's a statement that tells us we are universally being messed with thanks to Mercury.

Now, 'messed with' doesn't mean defeated or ruined; it merely means messed with - tampered with, put aside, or perhaps teased.

There are always lessons to be learned in adversity, and it does seem as though this is one of those "let's learn a lesson, kids" weeks.

It seems those lessons will cover the gamut in subject matter, as well. Love, health, home, work, money, spirit - all these topics will be up for discussion this week.

It will be up to each of us as individuals to see the lessons within the situation and use them for the restoration and betterment of our lives.

Weekly one card tarot reading starting June 7-13, 2021: Aries (March 21 - April 19): Six of Cups, reversed

You may start out this week with good intentions, but there will be someone out there who will misread your words and turn them around on you.

This person wants to fight, and that's not what you had in mind, in fact, you wanted just the opposite; you wanted to gather people together for a nice, friendly time.

In fact, there's nothing that you're doing wrong this week; it's what's being done to you that's wrong, or at least feels wrong.

Your kindness will be challenged in a most unreasonable way, which will put you off and make you feel the need to retreat.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Queen of Pentacles

Things are looking up for you during this week, Taurus. If you are the Queen, then you are in charge of your own life, and because we have invoked the Pentacles, we can safely assume that all the money you need to accomplish something big, is there, ready and waiting for you.

You're standing tall and sitting pretty - which means you have a great week to look forward to. You get what you want, you can easily pay for it, and no one questions your authority - in fact, friends and family will be turning to you for expert advice.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Seven of Pentacles, reversed

This card can be pretty specific, especially reversed. What we're seeing here is a change of plans.

You had something planned, most probably a dinner or gathering of friends - or with one friend, and right before this meeting is to take place, something is going to happen to make sure it doesn't happen at all.

It will be a disappointment, as you were very much looking forward to this kind of get-together, and there is no harm caused by whatever mishap is redirecting your plans, however, these plans will have to be re-made for another day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Three of Wands

It's back to the grind for you, and in this case, we're talking about work - and the problems you may run into with co-workers.

We're not looking at anything too serious, but it will be up to you as to how you deal with gossip and unnecessary backbiting and nasty talk.

Seems there's someone you work with who simply cannot say a nice thing about anyone, and everyone's getting quite tired of this person's attitude.

That person, luckily, is not you, but you will find yourself in the crosshairs of someone's need to talk behind people's backs.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Six of Pentacles, reversed

Upsets in the house. Here's where you get to watch something in your house fall apart. Don't worry, it's only materialistic and will not harm a person, however, you may want to tend to whatever damage is caused sooner rather than later.

There's a tendency to look upwards to the roofing, electric, chimney...or if you are in an apartment building, think about leaks coming from above.

The problems are strictly home-related and could be costly if you aren't on the ball with the fix-up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Seven of Cups, reversed

This week may either provide you with a bad memory of a past love, or you may just be in the mood to go over, ad infinitum, what some past lover did to you. The lesson is definitely about letting go, but you just can't, can you?

You have made your enemy the number one star in your show, and if you keep this hatred up, it's absolutely going to eat you alive. It's enough, Virgo; you don't deserve to suffer over someone who doesn't even care if you're alive or not. Let. It. Go.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Ace of Wands

Good week for you, Libra - especially when it comes to work and brand-spankin' opportunity. You're the one 'they' want, and so if you've been trying to work your way into a specific situation, well, the truth is - you're right for it.

And whoever is in charge of making that happen for you is going to be happy to do so. Opportunity is huge for you this week, and it's completely dependent upon something you specialize in. In other words: you're the person for the job. Nobody else even comes close - congratulations!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Three of Swords, reversed

We're looking at you having to share space with others, and not liking it one little bit. You have limited supplies and too many people to share it all with, and you can already see the future of this - it can't go on this way.

This means you're going to have to set up a serious conversation with the people concerned and get to the point: who stays and who goes? This card deals with limits and excess - in your case, it's limited space, and excess people, all running around trying to get their share in a situation where there isn't much to go around in the first place.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Six of Wands, reversed

This may seem oddly specific, but this card deals with masks - yes, masks, and being that it's reversed, we are looking at some sort of adverse reaction to masks. Specific enough? It gets better.

What you can expect to see this week is a combative attitude toward mask-wearing, possibly a confrontation in a retail outlet, or someone in a restaurant creating chaos all because they either don't want to wear a mask, or they insist everyone else needs to.

You will witness this during the week, and it may put you off; it may even send you back to your home, to stay for a while, simply to get away from argumentative humans.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Seven of Wands

You'll be spending a lot of time during this week looking back over what you think might be a big mistake. This is work-related, and no, it's not tragic, but it's time-consuming.

What's also odd is that you didn't necessarily make a mistake, but you are obsessed with some nagging feeling that gives you the impression that you DID make a mistake - and it won't let you go.

You are looking in the wrong direction, and what's needed this week is for you to stop ruminating and start moving forward. What you are going to realize is that the biggest mistake you can make right now is to waste time, as time is of the essence, especially when it has to do with what you're working on now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Knight of Wands, reversed

This is the week where you get your courage up, and then you back down before you get to express what's on your mind.

It's a false start week, and it's going to drive you bonkers. It's like you're all dressed up with no place to go.

You had something in mind, a confrontation with someone who needs to hear what you have to say...and as soon as you get the moment, the moment goes lost, forever.

There is no time to 'strike while the iron is hot' - and so you'll have to wait for another day...but it won't be this week, because the big op isn't going to stay open for much longer.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Knight of Swords, reversed

Similar to the reading for Aquarius, you, too, will be missing an opportunity.

But unlike the Knight of Wands in reverse, your Knight of Swords in reverse makes you the perp, here. You might be feeling aggressive, even hostile this week, Pisces.

You might also have it in mind that you want to serve someone up a piece of your mind. You'll be stopped.

The cosmos does not want you to confront that person, nor does it want you to take on that kind of negative karma.

In other words, the universe is going to prevent you from hurting someone, and in the long run, you will be happier for that intervention.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.