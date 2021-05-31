3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, May 31 - June 6, 2021

Some zodiac signs will have a rough week starting May 31st to June 6, 2021, and it won't be an easy time at all.

If you are someone who is prone to raising your fist at the sky, while exclaiming, "Why me, universe? HUH? Why me?" - then this is the week for you because for those of you who fall under these three particular signs, it's going to be one rough week. Well, "it can't rain all the time," right?

Why is it going to be rough, and what do we mean by 'rough'?

It's going to be a rough week for some due to the individual effects caused by the Mercury retrograde that began on the 29th.

This retrograde is only starting to rev its engines up, and it is during this first week that we'll really start to feel the anxiety and havoc it generally creates in its path.

When a planet goes retrograde, it pulls on the earth, draining energy and causing confusion for its inhabitants.

This retrograde promises to be a cruel one, taking with it an opportunity, technical ease, casual conversation, and secure transactions. Kiss your plans goodbye - for now.

Who's going to have a rough week? Sorry to be the one to deliver bad news, but please don't shoot the messenger!

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week, May 31 - June 6, 2021:



Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

"It's a cruel, cruel summer." Yep, that's your theme song for the week. You really thought you'd get away with having one solid, easy-going positive week, but no...nope, the universe is in the mood to taunt you one more time.

Birthday season's got you thinking things might actually go your way. Friends are back in your world, your social life is making you happy, and your health is in good form; you're doing well, Gemini. And then, there's this week.

Thanks to Mercury retrograde, you're going to blow something big time, as in words said to a friend. Maybe you think you can say anything under the guise of 'truth' but the thing is, you are a bit cruel and heartless when you deliver your version of the truth.

Not everyone appreciates your delivery, in fact, some really can't stand the idea that you always need to be right and so rarely want to learn anything new.

Your friends are souring on you, and this is all because you have this compulsive desire to hurt them while trying to make them think you're helping them.

What you're doing is inserting your narcissism and ego into their lives and expecting them to love it. They don't, and they are going to let you know. If you want to keep your friends, try kindness. Nobody needs your hurtful opinion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the sign associated with the Sun, cannot be expected to bow down to such an event as a retrograde - especially the Mercury retrograde, as it's usually such a total bummer to deal with.

The slap in the face here is that, no matter how 'above it all' you feel you are, Leo - Merc the Jerk is out to get you, and it's going to show in your life as a social failure.

Wow, what a blow! You've been really looking forward to getting back into the swing of things; plans have been made, appointments are ready to be kept - it's all been very promising until now.

This week is going to be rough for you because you are going to be denied something - or rejected. It's not what you expected, because you always expect acceptance and approval. Not this week. We're looking at a complete change in plans for something big that was supposed to happen later in the summer.

You may have been counting on it - it was going to be an opportunity for both fun and showing off, but by Wednesday of this week, it's going to shut down on you, which is really going to sting.

Your best bet is to move on as soon as possible, rather than dwell on 'how awful everything is' for too long a period of time. This is what the retrograde does, and unfortunately, Leo isn't exempt from its destructive powers.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ask and you shall receive, it is said. Except in your case, Virgo. This week, you're going to ask for something that you believe is owed to you, something that you've been working up the courage to ask for - and you will be denied your request flat out.

This is more than likely work-related, perhaps you're asking for certain freedoms, higher pay or a particular block of time off. What the retrograde is going to bring you instead of a positive response and a progressive plan of action is a dead halt, and a certified "no."

Being denied this small request may send you into a downward spiral, where all you can see is how you hate your job or situation and how everything is hopeless.

Well, that's not true and you are allowed to indulge in feeling sorry for yourself, but in truth - that's only going to lubricate the spiral as you sink further and further into despair.

OK, you've been rejected; you're not going to get that day off, or special privilege or extra attention, whatever... you are going to have to trudge right back to work and do what's right for the company while eating crow.

Depression will turn to anger, which will turn to confusion, and before you know it, you'll be taking out your frustrations on anyone and everyone who doesn't deserve your wrath. Expect things to ease up on the 6th of June.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.