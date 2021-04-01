Welcome to your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope and astrology forecast!

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and the week starts with the Moon in Capricorn entering Aquarius.

Here's what's going on with your horoscope for the week of April 5-11, 2021:

Is it possible that we're already in April?

Then again, that happens every year - time just seems to fly. All the more reason to acknowledge that life is short and fleeting and that every second we have here is precious.

Our precious lives will be affected by the transits of the waxing Crescent Moon which should certainly build in us some confidence and nerve. Many of us will feel a sense of inner strength this week, though many more of us will feel the decline of that strength by the 11th.

Jupiter in the sky tugs at our adventurous side. That's why this week is going to have us all thinking about future plans. It's a good week for making plans too, so think positive and create your world as you'd like to see it!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You'll be heavily influenced, this week, by the presence of Jupiter, which means that you will find yourself thinking big thoughts.

You'll be particularly creative during this week, and much of what you put your time into will end up flourishing - because you planned it out and it's going to work well because of your efforts. Investments pay off this week, and you may end up spending money on family and home - all very worthwhile.

Fast decisions will be required of you, but they are nothing you can't handle. In general, you will be feeling content, happy, ready for the world.

It's not a week of bother, but of calm creativity. It would be advised to drop out of arguments and keep the peace as well as you can. It's a good week for love and romance, and if you are single and looking for a partner, you may find one this week. Feel confident and enjoy this time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Feelings of sadness and melancholy may overwhelm you during the week, and that is due to the pull of the waxing Moon.

This may give you the feeling that you lack confidence - suddenly you'll doubt yourself - but know that this is only an emotional response to a cosmic influence and that it won't last.

While patience isn't your number one virtue, it will be advised to use some during the first part of the week, while you get past those dark feelings.

What's interesting is that it almost seems as though those neurotic feelings are there to teach you how to deal with them, and as the week pans out, you will get rid of them and feel much better.

Your intuition will return and you can return to trusting your gut. You are someone who loves their friends - let them help you through the week. Health is good, and money is now starting to free up for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may enter this week with feelings of confidence and self-esteem - things appear to be working out for you: arguments clear up and the animosity you've been holding on to towards your family feels like it's taking a backseat.

Take advantage of these first few days and grab whatever opportunities that come your way, especially in terms of job and money. Come the 8th, things will start to change noticeably, and this may end up giving you stress...you do not like feeling bored, yet halfway through the week, your positive attitude will transform into one of impatience and ennui.

What you have to watch out for is copping a bad attitude that ends up looking like you putting everyone around you down. Remember, stress gives you health problems, so try and detach from the negative feelings you're building up within you. Judge less and live in the moment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Jupiter and the Moon are there to support you, Cancer, and in the early portion of the week, you'll feel that universal love and support in abundance.

You may run into an issue or two at work, but you will also be able to act as a leader in this department as you are capable of showing patience and compassion.

There's a good chance you will be rewarded for your kindness as well. It's a good week to spend time with family, and if there are any disputes between members, this is the week where they will be resolved.

By mid-week, you should be adding courage and intuition to your list of good things to happen. You'll notice things fall into place very easily - cherish this time as life isn't always this easy. Your gratitude will bring you even more abundance, so let the universe know how thankful you are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The influence of the Moon will be all-pervasive for you during the earlier part of the week. If you have something you'd like to accomplish, set your mind to it and make it so, as you have universal support right now.

It's a good week to practice patience and plan ahead for any event that you'd like to go well. The planning itself shows the universe that you are putting in thought and effort, and that will pay off for you.

Family members will take up some time during the middle of the week - and you'll play an important role in the decision-making for what's going on in the family, as well as appointing certain members for certain tasks.

You are advised to be honest and straightforward in your communications, as that will bring you the success you're looking for. Marital harmony is looking good, and your positive attitude is what's going to attract financial abundance. Keep it up, Leo!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You've been stuck in a bit of a rut, Virgo, and it's starting to affect your health. You've been taking disappointments to heart, where you shouldn't - think things through.

There's a good chance things aren't as bad as you perceive them to be. This week is a wake-up call for you to take care of your health while realizing that so much of your radiance comes from a positive attitude and a life lived with less stress.

Remember that it is you who allows the stress to build - your use of intelligence, Virgo: stop your stress before it becomes out of hand and unnecessary.

You are able to shine brightest in terms of family, though even this area will be affected this week. You may be the person called upon to disentangle a mess made by a loved one. Your lesson of the week is all about perception.

Remember, perception is everything. How you see things, good or bad, is how you let them affect you. Be stronger than your problems, Virgo. You are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The early part of the week is all about receiving - money, love, peace of mind. Several things are going to suddenly 'open up' to you, and it's up to you to jump in and strike while the iron is hot, so to speak.

Get in as much work as you can before the 8th, as things will more than likely decline, opportunity-wise.

Work hard at the beginning of the week so that the rest of the week can go as smoothly as possible. What's coming during the week is disenchantment, meaning, you will be less interested in the things you normally participate in - like work and home life.

Stick with your daily routine as this will ground you and bring you back to reality. Anticipate a bit of paranoia towards the end of the week - don't let it get out of hand, as it can with you, Libra.

You are best off withdrawing and keeping to yourself, in as peaceful a state as you can manage. Meditation can help. Take time to stretch your body and relax your mind.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Busy, busy, busy is what you'll be this week, Scorpio. And work demands much from you - good thing you are patient. This will be noticed and you will more than likely be rewarded in one way or another because of this.

Helpers will come to your aid, should you need them - and don't be surprised if you hear from an old friend or acquaintance who lives far, far away.

This week provides work opportunities; you are so much more appreciated at the job than you know. Investments are paying off, and that will allow you to pay off a few debts and get yourself back in the clear.

Releasing yourself from debt will always clear your mind and give you less stress. The high you'll be feeling from the success of the week will lessen towards the weekend, though it won't take all the wind out of your sails. A good idea? Take a yoga class and eat healthily.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Whatever you went through last week, you are certainly able to learn from and make this week a much better one. If you want, you can turn this week into a very profitable, financially beneficial one, but this relies solely on your self-effort.

You're a dreamer and you dream big, Sagittarius - but action is required here. You have to get out of bed! It's also a good week for you, spiritually, so take that time to meditate and exercise, get that brilliant mind of yours into Olympic shape.

The 9th of April will change much for you, too - whatever you've lost, you can regain, and this covers many areas. Money, love, health - it's all yours to recoup, you just have to get into the swing of making it happen.

What you need will offer itself to you - open your eyes and take a look at how lucky you are. Education is good this week, and so are new plans that revolve around money-making.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may enter this week with a weak feeling of dread, simply because you really don't want to do any of the things that are laid out before you.

We all go through this, and this week is your turn to feel detached, or lost. It's not the kind of 'loss' that will depress you, it's more along the lines of giving in to laziness - which is totally unlike you, Capricorn.

Expect situations of animosity and resentment at home. Your best bet is to stay quiet, and rely upon your inner calm; not everything on your mind must be said, and you know how insulting you can be.

Try to be at peace without hurting your partner or family members. What you will be doing is spending heavily by the end of the week, because, well, when you're feeling lost, you like to compensate for that feeling by spending too much money - which actually does make you feel better. The end of the week will bring new opportunities on the work front.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You will approach this week with a goal in mind and the drive to complete it. This goal may indeed be family-oriented; something in the past went awry and this is the week you'll be fixing it, and not alone. It's a joint effort performed by your family, and the end result will be a success.

Quick decisions will be made this week, but by mid-week, you'll be feeling restless again. You have something on your mind - perhaps a health issue - and it's really starting to bug you.

Do yourself a favor and don't put off looking into ways of improving your health - get the job done now, this week, Aquarius. You'd also be best advised to watch your back.

Pay attention to the people around you - not everyone is trustworthy, and some are even shady - shady enough to get in your way and cause damage. Eyes open, stay alert, get the job done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

The good news here, Pisces - whatever health issue you've been tackling over the last few weeks - it's ending this week. Your health is about to take a turn for the MUCH better, and congratulations on that.

This will not only take the pressure and stress off your mind but will also signal to the universe that you are now ready to take on new projects. It's a great week to start something new, and even better to learn something new. Innovation is the word of the week, so consider yourself a sponge for knowledge.

Your confidence will be soaring, especially around the 9th and 10th, when the Moon really kicks in its power for you. What you thought you couldn't do - you'll find out that you can do, and it will thrill you.

This will boost your self-esteem and belief in yourself, which will attract even more success to you. The advice for you is to avoid arguments, stay centered and know that everything is going to be alright.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.