Who Will Be On ‘Real Housewives All-Stars’? Details About The Rumored Crossover Series

If you’re a Real Housewives aficionado, you’re in for a treat, because rumor has it that NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, is putting together a Housewives crossover/spin-off series that’s set to film in April.

A source confirmed the news to outlets on Feb. 25, and apparently, the network has been toying around with the idea for quite some time.

The spin-off series will reportedly follow past and present Housewives from different franchises as they take vacations together and/or stay in the same living quarters for a period of time.

“The trips are always the most memorable part of any season of Housewives, so it makes total sense they'd want to do this," the source said. "If the women want to do it is another question."

The news comes on the heels of the confirmation that a new franchise, Real Housewives of Miami, is already in development at Peacock, with rumors that Kim Kardashian’s ex-BFF, Larsa Pippen, will star on the show.

That just leaves us with one question:

Who will be on Real Housewives All-Stars?

Let’s take a look at the potential candidates for the rumored spin-off series, including who fans would love to see on-screen together.

Former TMZ reporter Anthony Dominic tweeted about the rumors on Feb. 24.

“I’m told the Housewives spin-off will likely film for 1 week in April. The location will be Mexico or somewhere tropical. Potomac not expected due to filming overlap,” Dominic wrote. “Names I’ve heard being discussed are Cynthia, Melissa G, Kenya, Kyle, Rinna, Ramona, Sonja, Teresa but not final."

“They want roughly 10 women. Some Housewives are upset because they want Bravo to take their time and let women out of filming their franchise seasons to film this show if they are a star, but as of now Bravo isn’t letting them,” he added.

Fans are excited about the possibility of a Real Housewives spin-off.

Fans of the long-running franchise took to social media to express their excitement over the news, and of course, many fans had opinions about who should — and shouldn’t be — featured on the new show.

"I would like to trade Kyle & Cynthia for Porsha & Brandi," one Instagram user wrote, while another asked, "Is Potomac involved? Because Karen and Gizelle need to be up here too."

“BETHENNY BETHENNY BETHENNY,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “Give me a Housewives: All Stars with Zarin, Leakes, Manzo, Vanderpump and G*nvslson or give me nothing.”

“If the real housewives all star rumor is true i’m gonna lose my mcflippin mind,” another Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “There needs to be a real housewives all stars i need to see the best of the best go head to head.”

One Instagram user had an idea for how they would like to see the show play out, writing, "Honestly I would rather it be big brother style where they vote people off. That just brings the intensity up versus enjoying a lavish vacation."

Regardless of who’s going to be included in the limited series spin-off, one thing is certain.

There is nothing fans of the franchise want to see more than a crossover series with their favorite Housewives from across the country!

