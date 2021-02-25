Everything To Know About Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Who Was Shot During Hollywood Dognapping

What an incredibly tragic and sad story.

On Feb. 24, Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was reportedly shot four times in the chest/stomach while walking her three French Bulldogs in West Hollywood.

Two of Gaga’s precious babies, Koji and Gustav, were stolen in the senseless attack. Her third Frenchie, Miss Asia, ran off after the attack and was recovered from the scene by police.

According to TMZ, Fischer was taken to the hospital after the attack, and is “expected to fully recover.”

Lady Gaga, who is currently in Rome working on a new movie, is reportedly distraught and devastated over the news.

“We’re just sick over it, it’s really horrible,” Joe Germanotta, Gaga’s father, said. “It’s like someone took one of your kids.”

Lady Gaga is offering $500,000, “no questions asked,” for the safe return of her beloved Frenchies.

Who is Ryan Fischer?

Here’s everything you need to know about Lady Gaga’s dog walker who was senselessly attacked while doing what he loved most — being around his four-legged friends.

Ryan Fischer is a dog lover, through and through.

Not only does Ryan Fischer’s personal Instagram account feature a ton of dogs — including a lot of Frenchies — he runs another Instagram handle called Valley of the Dogs, where he chronicles his adventures with many different four-legged fur babies in Southern California.

He’s an activist.

Ryan Fischer used his platform for good this past summer during the Black Lives Matter movement amid the George Floyd murder protests, posting vital information on how to take action and show support for the movement.

He seems to enjoy being outside.

One scroll through Fischer’s Instagram page will show you that he loves being outside, and he usually has a four-legged companion with him, enjoying the great outdoors.

He even took his pups out on the town in West Hollywood on Halloween in 2019 and shared a sweet snap of him with the dogs, writing:

“The dogs weren’t really buying that I was going for 'captain after the best night of his life, rocky horror style,' and felt like it was all pretense to be slutty. Well maybe @mr.bocce, but I think his ‘belief’ was more in the hopes that he would get to go to the dog park if he pretended. Happy Halloween!!!”

He’s also a musician.

Like Lady Gaga, Fischer is a musician, and he’s really talented. From the looks of it, he plays guitar and sings, and posted a sweet caption about getting back into playing his guitar in March 2019.

“Oh how I missed playing you, sweet Evi Lou. Transitions are rough as ever and you DESPERATELY need to be cleaned, but you bring me such joy,” he wrote.

We are sending all our love to Ryan Fischer and hope he has a swift recovery, and that the person or people responsible for this senseless act of violence will be caught.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.