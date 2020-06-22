Is Lady Gaga Pregnant? Recent 'Baby Bump' Photos Set Rumors On Fire

Is she or isn't she?

Is Lady Gaga pregnant?

This has been a rumor off and on for awhile now.

Recently, the singer was spotted out with what appeared to be a baby bump, leading to speculation that she may be having a child with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga had quite a record year in 2019 (and, let’s be honest, an amazing career overall so far). At just 34 years old, she’s released six albums, sold 27 million records, won nine Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and is one of the best-selling music artists in history!

Not to mention her advocacy for the LGBT community and her efforts to prevent bullying and empower younger generations.

She also made the cross-over to acting, landing roles in two franchises of American Horror Story and, most recently, the lead role in A Star Is Born, opposite Bradley Cooper. Gaga and Cooper co-wrote most of the songs, including the hit “Shallow,” which earned her an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

What makes this movie and its music so unique is their undeniable chemistry, both on- and off-screen. At the 2019 Oscars, their performance showed just how much of a connection they have.

And though rumors started swirling about their alleged love affair, there were also rumors that she was pregnant — with Bradley Cooper's child, nonetheless!

But is Lady Gaga really pregnant?

Following her split from her fiancé, Christian Carino, in mid-February 2019, as well as rumors that she and Cooper were in love, it’s only normal that people would misconstrue her personal life and make up things.

Some rumors had even claimed that Gaga didn’t know who the father of her baby was: Carino or Cooper.

But do these rumors have any merit?

Well, Gaga herself set the record straight in March 2019, and she did it by announcing another record! Among the pregnancy rumors, she took to Twitter to announce her next album:

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

This meant that while there was no baby on the way, we were going to see another great new record from Gaga.

Gaga released her sixth studio album, Chromatica, in May 2020. However, the rumors recently resurfaced again after the singer was spotted out with what seemed to be a baby bump.

Also, earlier this year, a source had claimed that Gaga was considering starting a family.

The source said, “She had an epiphany in the hospital, after she and a fan fell off stage in Las Vegas. She got very emotional getting her whole body x-rayed. She has everything she wants in the world, but she’s missing someone to leave her legacy to. She comes from a strong family and that’s always been something she wants.”

Gaga hasn't commented herself on any of these latest baby rumors. So, for now, it's still just speculation as to whether or not the singer will really be having a 'Little Monster' of her own.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces. In her free time, you can find her obsessing about cats, wine, and all things Vanderpump Rules.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in March 2019 and was updated with the latest information.