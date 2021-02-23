Shailene Woodley Finally Confirms Engagement To Aaron Rodgers — See Her Gorgeous Ring!

It’s official!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley finally confirmed her engagement to NFL star Aaron Rodgers after weeks of speculation.

Not only did she confirm their whirlwind romance and give more details about their relationship during the pandemic, Woodley also showed off her stunning engagement ring throughout her interview, and man, you can see that thing from outer space!

Shailene Woodley engagement ring:

Check out her huge sparkler below, and read on for more details about her relationship with her fiance, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

| Shailene Woodley wearing her engagement ring during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, where she also confirmed her engagement to Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/KQtthcPtXa — Shailene Woodley (@PlanetShailene) February 23, 2021

Woodley confirmed her engagement to Rodgers on Feb. 21.

After weeks of speculation, Woodley finally confirmed her engagement to the hunky NFL star during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yes, we are engaged. We are engaged. But for us it's not new news, you know. So it's kind of funny,” she revealed. “Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.’”

Woodley then gushed about Rodgers, calling him a “wonderful, incredible human being.”

She also admitted that she never pictured herself marrying an athlete.

“He's first off just a wonderful incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living. Like I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah when I grow up I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls!'" she said.

“But he's really just so good at it. And I'm impressed,” she added.

Woodley also admitted she’s never been to a football game.

In a surprise turn of events, Woodley admitted she has never been to an NFL game in her entire life, and thanks to the pandemic, she wasn’t able to attend any games to cheer for her soon-to-be hubby.

"I've yet to go to a football game, and before I met him, I had never seen one football game before," the former Secret Life of the American Teenager actress revealed. "I just didn't really grow up with sports - especially American sports. It was never really on my radar."

She says her dog “pulled her aside” to pursue Rodgers.

“When I first met him … my dog pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother because the three feet I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him,’” she jokingly said.

They apparently share the same astrologer.

You know what they say: the couple who goes to the same astrologer together … apparently gets engaged!

In 2017, Woodley sat down with astrologer Debra Silverman for a reading, which Silverman wrote about on her website.

“I had the pleasure of sitting down recently with this young woman to discuss her interest in astrology, our mutual ability to delve into metaphysics, and our love for truth,” she wrote alongside a selfie with Woodley.

In July 2020, Rodgers also chatted with Silverman, and he actually met the celeb astrologer through his ex, Danica Patrick.

“At your concert was a woman named Debra Silverman…and Danica interviewed her for the podcast. I got to meet her, I got to get a reading, and it just spiked my interest,” he said during an Instagram Live with musician Nahko in March 2020.

“It’s just fascinating how accurate it can be when you start to understand your natal chart and it’s something that’s really kept my interest and it’s fascinating to me and I’m excited every time I learn more about it,” he added.

There’s a rumor that Rodgers’s ex, Danica Patrick, introduced the pair.

Their shared astrologer isn’t the only person Rodgers has reportedly met through his ex, race car driver Danica Patrick.

A blind item submitted to the sports gossip site, Terez Owens, back in July 2020 reads:

“It seemed like Aaron had found his perfect partner in Danica Patrick. Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cozy this past weekend in Tahoe. Looks like Aaron traded to a much younger girlfriend. Danica is devastated by Aarons betrayal. Get your popcorn out, this one is going to get messy!”

Although it’s never been confirmed how the pair met, Woodley said that their relationship started during the pandemic.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.