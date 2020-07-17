Why Did Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Break Up? Details About Their Sudden Split After 2 Years Of Dating

Yikes.

The sports world is in shock after quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick suddenly announced their split after two years of dating.

Why Did Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Break Up?

Danica Patrick’s reps confirmed to E! News that the pair “are no longer together” and decided to go their separate ways. Both Aaron and Danica have stayed silent regarding their breakup so far. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that while pictures of Danica and Aaron are still up on her Instagram page, the last picture that featured the two of them together was posted on April 11, fueling rumors that there may have been trouble in paradise months ago.

When did Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick start dating?

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick met in 2012 at the ESPYs, but didn’t officially start dating until 2017 after she confirmed the pair’s relationship to ESPN via The Associated Press. “Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” she said.

Is Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley?

Take this one with a grain of salt, y’all. According to an anonymous tip submitted to sports gossip site Terez Owens, Aaron Rodgers may already be dating Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley.

“It seemed like Aaron had found his perfect partner in Danica Patrick. Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him,” the tip read. “Shailene and Aaron were quite cozy this past weekend in Tahoe. Looks like Aaron traded to a much younger girlfriend. Danica is devastated by Aarons betrayal. Get your popcorn out, this one is going to get messy!”

if shailene woodley and aaron rodgers are together, my heart will burst — applejuice (@thatukrainiann) July 16, 2020

To be completely clear, there is no concrete evidence that Rodgers and Woodley are romantically involved, nor that Shailene is responsible for Danica and Aaron's break up. It’s unclear if the celebs even know each other, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about the rumor.

Who did Aaron Rodgers date before Danica Patrick?

Before Aaron and Danica got together, the Green Bay Packers quarterback dated actress Olivia Munn for three years. The pair met in 2014 and split in April of 2017.

Is Danica Patrick still following Aaron Rodgers on Instagram?

A quick search through Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram shows that Danica is no longer following the 36-year-old quarterback. However, Aaron is still following Danica on Instagram.

FYI DANICA PATRICK HAS UNFOLLOWED AARON RODGERS ON INSTAGRAM — Brent Suter’s Actual Raptor (@BrewersRaptor) July 16, 2020

What are fans saying about Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers’ split?

To be honest, fans of both Danica and Aaron seem to be split right down the middle on the news of the couple’s split. One football fan wrote, “I don’t know about this whole Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick situation but god I hope it negatively affects his play on the field this season. It won’t. But that would be cool.”

A fan of the couple seemed to take the news a little more to heart, writing, “Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick broke up, 2020 really is the worst.”

