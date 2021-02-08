Did Aaron Rodgers Start Dating Shailene Woodley During His Relationship With Danica Patrick?

Congratulations are in order for NFL star Aaron Rodgers and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley!

A few days before the Super Bowl, multiple sources confirmed that Rodgers has been quietly dating Woodley since 2020.

Days later, Rodgers dropped a bombshell during the NFL Honors Broadcast on Feb. 6, revealing to viewers that he’s actually engaged.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” Rodgers said, before adding, “I got engaged."

That said, fans everywhere are all wondering the same thing:

When did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley start dating?

Read on for all the details about the couple’s whirlwind romance.

aaron rodgers getting engaged to shailene woodley was not on my pandemic bingo card — carley (@carley_savannah) February 7, 2021

A source close to the couple gave some insight about the seemingly odd couple’s relationship.

“They are very happy together," the source revealed. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

Rodgers spoke candidly about his love life in Sept. 2020.

"I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable," the 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback said during an appearance on The Pat McAffee Show.

"That's why I'm having so much fun, and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy,” he added.

Rodgers famously dated race car phenom Danica Patrick for two years before the couple split in July 2020.

Danica Patrick’s rep confirmed the news of their split on July 16 — just one weekend after rumors about the demise of their relationship started swirling, simply stating that the pair were “no longer together.”

In July 2020, an anonymous tip sent into sports gossip site Terez Owens claimed that Woodley and Rodgers had already struck up a romance.

The tip, which was published on July 15, 2020 — one day before Danica/Aaron split officially hit the web — reads:

“It seemed like Aaron had found his perfect partner in Danica Patrick. Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cozy this past weekend in Tahoe. Looks like Aaron traded to a much younger girlfriend. Danica is devastated by Aarons betrayal. Get your popcorn out, this one is going to get messy!”

Woodley previously dated rugby player Ben Volavola.

However, the former Secret Life of the American Teenager star revealed that she and Volavola called it quits during an interview in April 2020.

“We’re societally conditioned to assume that one person can be our end-all, be-all. This is a concept I’ve been thinking about often right now, because I’m very much single [after being in a relationship for years with the rugby player Ben Volavola], and I’ve chosen to be single for a while,” she admitted.

“The idea of being with someone … is it only because you’ve fallen in love with that person, or because there’s a newness to understanding yourself because of what that person can offer you?” she added.

While it’s unclear when exactly Woodley and Rodgers officially started dating, it seems that the pair may have gotten together in the summer of 2020.

And for the most part, sports and entertainment fans alike seem to support Rodgers and Woodley’s whirlwind engagement.

“I asked my wife to marry me after 4 months and have been happily married going on 11 years,” one Twitter fan responded to another user’s tweet that read, “I can't imagine they are engaged after six months, at most?”

“I was waiting for the official MVP announcement for Aaron Rodgers and then when it was made, I got more distracted by the fact that he just casually mentioned that he’s engaged. Im happy for him. But also - What?!” another Twitter user wrote.

What do you think about Aaron Rodgers and Shaliene Woodley’s surprise engagement? Sound off in the comments below!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.