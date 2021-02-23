8 Things To Know About Skeet Ulrich, The 51-Year-Old ‘Riverdale’ Actor Spotted Smooching Lucy Hale

It seems like love is in the air!

Lucy Hale, 31, has been fueling romance rumors with an older man after she was spotted smooching Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich on Feb. 21.

Ulrich, who is two decades older than Hale, was enjoying a Sunday meal with the Pretty Little Liars actress at Sweet Butter Cafe in Los Angeles, California when paps caught them engaging in some serious PDA.

While many fans are familiar with Lucy Hale, they may not be as familiar with her rumored new beau, Skeet Ulrich.

Who is Skeet Ulrich?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Riverdale actor and Lucy Hale’s hot new flame.

Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich spotted out and about in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/zIeZIlP5ag — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) February 22, 2021

1. He was a ‘90s teen heartthrob.

If you’re a Riverdale fan, you know Skeet Ulrich because of his role as FP Jones, Jughead’s (played by Cole Sprouse) dad.

However, ‘90s film fanatics know him from his role in the 1996 classic, Scream, as well as his role as Chris Hooker in The Craft.

He’s also had recurring roles in the television series Miracles, Jericho, Law & Order: LA, and of course, Riverdale.

2. Skeet Ulrich has been married before.

The Riverdale actor has been married twice before. He married actress Georgina Cates in 1997, but they divorced in 2005.

He then married actress Amelia Jackson-Gray in 2012, but they split just three years later in 2015.

3. He has two kids.

Ulrich has two kids, twins Jakob and Naiia Rose, who were born in 2001.

4. He’s never been interested in fame.

In an interview from 2017, Ulrich admitted he has never been interested in being in the spotlight. In his ‘90s heartthrob days, he rarely walked the red carpet because he didn’t like getting his picture taken, which is totally understandable.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

“I was really interested in doing things that challenged me,” Ulrich said, rather than being interested in fame only.

5. He’s passionate about wildlife preservation.

Ulrich regularly posts about wildlife preservation and charities/organizations that are close to his heart.

In Oct. 2020, he asked his 4 million Instagram followers to donate to the organization Soldiers For Wildlife, writing:

“Please help me support a cause I am a part of that is dear to my heart. Right now a group of veterans are on the ground in Africa fighting against a violent black market trade that is sending our elephants and many other iconic species into extinction. The illegal wildlife trade is the 4th biggest black market trade in the world worth over $20 billion dollars annually and is even connected to international terrorism. If you can or are willing to help, please go to @soldiers_for_wildlife and help them by sponsoring a ranger monthly or one of their new anti poaching puppies they are training for the field to help in their operations. ALL of this money is going directly to the front line and to the communities that surround these wildlife regions to empower them.”

6. He enjoys farm life.

One scroll through Skeet Ulrich’s Instagram page will show you that the 51-year-old actor absolutely loves the farm life!

He regularly posts pics with his farm animals and clearly enjoys the great (and quiet!) outdoors.

7. He’s sentimental.

Ulrich posted a sweet tribute to his mom on Mother’s Day in 2020, writing:

“Happy Mother’s Day to my mama!!!! You never stop teaching me how to be a better person. Your never ending optimism and generosity of spirit are a daily inspiration to me [prayer hands] I can’t thank you enough for all the love you have given me [hearts].”

8. He’s an Aquarius.

Skeet Ulrich was born on Jan. 20, 1970, which makes him an Aquarius. Lucy Hale is a Gemini, which is great news for the couple! Gemini and Aquarius placements were practically “made for each other.”

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.