'Counting On' Star Jessa Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Ben Seewald After Miscarriage

Jessa Duggar Seewald first started making headlines when she was the star of 17 Kids and Counting, which became 18 Kids and Counting and, ultimately, 19 Kids and Counting, which aired on the TLC Network.

The show, which was cancelled in 2015, focused on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — Jessa's parents — who are devout Baptists and allowed God to determine the number of children they have. (The final tally, as the name implied, was 19.)

After the original Duggar show was cancelled, Counting On — which focuses on Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo, Joy-Anna Forsyth, and the other Duggar siblings — was created, and it remains on the air today.

Is Jessa Duggar pregnant?

Now, however, it looks like Jessa Duggar Seewald is "counting on" the traditions of her family to get her through it, because she's just announced that she's pregnant again!

She's expecting baby no. 4!

Jessa Duggar Seewald went to Entertainment Tonight to exclusively break the news that she's expecting her fourth child with her husband, Ben Seewald.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!" the couple said in a statement.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer," the remainder of the statement read.

She suffered a miscarriage last year.

This fourth pregnancy will be a "rainbow baby," or a baby conceived after a miscarriage, for the Duggar-Seewalds. While Jessa Seewald hasn't shared many details about her miscarriage, we can confirm that she suffered it sometime last year. Unfortunately, too, her sister Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth also suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks.

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband, Ben Seewald, have two sons and a daughter.

While the couple hasn't announced their new baby's sex as of yet, the new baby will join the couple's two sons — Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4 — as well as 20-month-old daughter, Ivy.

The couple has expressed interest in adoption and/or foster care, as well.

Shortly after Jessa Duggar Seewald suffered a miscarriage, the couple said that while they were open to trying for another baby, and they were also considering adoption and/or foster care.

"We could wait until all of our kids are grown and gone and then adopt, but I also think it’s kind of cool to have an adopted child growing up with the other kids,” she said to Us Weekly at the time.

“We’re just in a stage of, like, meeting with people who have adopted and getting advice, hearing their stories and seeing what that might look like for us. … We’re not sure if our next baby will be adopted or not.”

Jessa Duggar Seewald isn't the only Duggar that's in the midst of baby fever!

It sounds like all of the Duggars are keeping up with the family tradition to "be fruitful, and multiply."

In March 2020, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth announced that she and her husband, Austin, were expecting a child. The couple welcomed a healthy baby girl in August 2020.

Will Jessa Duggar Seewald have as many children as her parents did?

While Jessa Duggar Seewald seems to be open to having a large family, especially by modern standards, it doesn't sound like she'll be having as many children as her parents had.

"I guess we’re kind of taking it one at a time, and we’re thankful for each one,” she explained.

Congrats are definitely in order for the couple, then!

