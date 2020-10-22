Sweet Details About Rebel Jill Duggar's Relationship With Huband Derick Dillard — And Where They Stand With The Family

Jill Duggar is one of the many Duggar kids who starred in two TLC shows: 19 Kids and Counting from 2008-2014 and the spinoff show Counting On in 2015.

Most recently, it was reported the Duggar-Dillard couple is putting distance between themselves and the rest of the Duggar clan because they felt like they had lost the power to dictate their own lives.

"We knew we had to pull out [of the relationship with the rest of the Duggars] to completely to reevaluate and get our bearings," Jill said of the strained familial relationship.

Amid the family drama, at least Jill has her spouse to lean on as she navigates the ups-and-downs of their relationship with Michelle and Jim Bob.

Who is Jill Duggar Dillard's husband, Derick Dillard?

Derick Dillard was born on March 9, 1989, in Rogers, Arkansas to Rick and Cathy Dillard.

The 39-year-old Pisces studied at Oklahoma State University from 2007-2011.

He's currently attending the University of Arkansas to study Law.

What does Derick Dillard do for a living?

Derick Dillard is an accountant by trade who held a lucrative accounting job with Walmart.

Dillard was, for a period of time, also a reality TV which, of course, coincided with his relationship with Jill Duggar. He also shoots videos for his and his wife's family blog.

According to his Instagram account, he's also a driver for GrubHub.

Jill Duggar's husband's health — is Derick okay?

In early September 2020, to celebrate their son's first day of Kindergarten, Jill posted a photo of her son and husband going to school. Some fans were curious and voiced concerns over Derick's health. Many fans speculate he has a health condition due to Derick's thin body type.

Thankfully, nothing's medically wrong with Derick and his health is just fine.

"He’s just slender and has that long-distance runner/swimmer build and metabolism," Jill responded to the queries.

How did Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar meet?

Derick met Jill's father Jim Bob before he met Jill; he and Jim Bob became prayer partners.

Derick and Jill met over the phone in March of 2013, but the two officially met in person while abroad in Nepal

"By the end of the trip I felt the Lord directing me to ask Jill to officially begin a courtship relationship," Derick recalled of the early days of their relationship.

As they got to know one another more, Jill said she kept falling more and more in love with him.

"Our goals aligned perfectly with how we saw God leading us and we both felt we could serve Him better together than separate," Jill said.

Derrick asked Jill to marry him in March of 2014 and the two were married the same year on June 21st.

Jill Duggar kids — how many does she have with Dercik?

Derick and Jill have two sons: The first son named Israel was born April 6, 2015, making him an Aries and he started Kindergarten this year.

Their second son is named Samuel and was born on July 8, 2017, making him a Cancer.

The two young children were apparently blurred out of the family portrait in an episode of Counting On when Jill's parents held up photos celebrating their grandchildren.

Derick and Jill are open to adoption.

In an interview, the married couple revealed that they want to have more kids if it aligns with the plan God has for them. They haven't put a number on how many kids they want to have, but they have said it will definitely be less than Michelle and Jim Bob's 19.

Derick and Jill are open to adopt children as well as have more of their own. "Derick's mom was adopted so adoption has a special place in our hearts," Jill said.

What happened to Jill Duggar?

Fans won't be seeing Derick or Jill on any of the latest episodes of the Duggar reality show.

The young couple officially left the TLC show Counting On and have revealed why theyr'e distancing themselves from the Duggar family.

In an interview, they revealed they realized they'd lost the power to dictate their own lives.

"Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," Jill said, also noting they had to hire an attorney because they were allegedly not being paid for their appearances on the reality show.

Derick, on the other hand, has a lot more anger towards the show for derailing his life plans with his wife and kids

"The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we'd be told, 'Well, you're not allowed to do that,'" he said.

The couple have seemingly taken their lives into their own hands and we cant wait to see what they do with it.

What are Derick's and Jill's Instagrams?

Jill and Derick's Instagrams are public for everyone to see. They are mostly dedicated to their children and home life.

You can see pictures of their young boys and family photos on fun outings. They both have a very cozy aesthetic.

What is Josh Duggar up to now?

Josh Duggar, the extremely controversial eldest child of Michelle and Jim Bob's Duggar's 19 children was accused of sexually molesting five underage girls, including a few of his sisters.

The controversy led to the cancelation of 19 Kids and Counting in 2015. Josh Duggar is now a car salesman and is still married to Anna Duggar.

Is Jana Duggar married yet?

No, Jana Duggar at age 30 is still unmarried in a family that often marries young.

Jana had this to say about the constant relationship question she gets: "Sometimes it gets a little old. I'm like, no I'm not [gay], no I don't have anyone. Sometimes it can get a little, like, what? It's not the only thing in the world to talk about," Jana said of her continually-questioned relationship status.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.