They have more kids than grandkids, at least for now.

Everyone knows that Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have 19 kids — their TV show had that fact right in the name. TLC audiences watched the family grow from the early days of the series when they only had 14 kids right up until 19th baby Josie was born incredibly premature and Michelle Duggar tragically lost her final pregnancy.

Now a lot of the Duggar kids have grown up, gotten married, and had kids of their own. The devoutly Christian Duggar offspring seem just as committed to having large families as their parents did. The married Duggars have anywhere from one to six kids apiece and there are regular announcements of new grandchildren on the way. The official tally of grandchildren hasn't gotten larger than the number of siblings but that will change in the next few months.

How many grandchildren do the Duggars have in 2020?

There are 17 Duggar grandchildren total with 3 more on the way.

At this point, Jim Bob and Michelle have more kids than grandkids, but not by much. The parents of 19 kids have 17 grandkids but that number is going to rise to 20 by 2021. Three of their children are expecting new babies.

All the Duggars, as of 2019. The family has grown since then.

Josh and Anna Duggar: 6 children

The eldest of the Duggar clan is the infamous Josh Duggar. The firstborn of the 19 kids got into a lot of trouble when reports revealed that he had been caught molesting girls, including his sisters, in the family home when he was a teenager. His problems compounded when he was forced to admit that he had a pornography addiction and had been cheating on his wife Anna in 2015. The couple stayed together, despite all the bumps in the road and they even expanded their family after the scandals. Now 32 years old, Josh and his 32-year-old wife have six children, three boys, and three girls, ranging in age from 10 years old to eight months old. Like their the Duggar parents, Josh and Ann went with the tradition of using the same first letter for all their kids' names, choosing Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella for their brood.

Josh and Anna all six kids.

Jill and Derrick Dillard: 2 children

The next of the Duggars to start a family was Jill. Now 29 years old, she was only 20 when she first met Derrick Dillard, a missionary working in Nepal. After an online courtship that they completed when he moved home to Arkansas, the couple married in 2014. They had their first baby, son Israel, less than a year after tying the knot. They added baby Samuel to the family in 2017. Both of Jill's births involved unexplained complications and fans have speculated that she might not be able to have more children. These days, Jill and Derrick are the black sheep of the Duggar flock and have very little contact with the rest of the family.

The Dillards in 2019.

Jessa and Ben Seewald: 3 children

Jessa, who will be 28 this fall, became a wife and a mother in the same years as her big sis. Jessa married Ben Seewald, who is three years younger than she is, in 2014, just a few months after Jill got married. Their first son, Spurgeon came along a week after their first wedding anniversary in 2015. They are also parents to Henry, born in 2017 and Ivy who will be 2 in early 2021.

The Seewalds in 2020.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsythe: 1 child, 1 on the way

Joy married Austin Forsythe when she was just 19 years old and he was 23. The couple, in typical Duggar fashion, welcomed their first baby Gideon almost exactly 9 months after their 2017 wedding. In 2018, Joy announced that she was expecting again but the pregnancy ended in a tragic miscarriage when she was about 20 weeks along. The baby had been a girl and they named her Annabelle before laying her to rest. Earlier this year, the couple told fans that they were having another baby. Joy's due date is the day of this writing so we expect an announcement about the arrival of their baby girl any day now.

Joy is expecting a baby any minute.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo: 1 child, 1 on the way

Jinger married aspiring minister Jeremy Vuolo, who is 31, in 2016 (on nephew Spurgeon's birthday, oddly enough). Now 26 years old, Jinger and her husband have moved out to Los Angeles so he can go to graduate school. The couple welcomed their daughter Felicity in 2018. Little Lissy, as they call her, is going to be a big sister soon. Jinger and Jeremy's second child, another girl, will be born in November 2020.

The Vuolos in 2020.

Joe and Kendra Duggar: 2 children, 1 on the way

Joe Duggar, who is 25 now, is probably best known for proposing to his girlfriend Kendra Calwell after only three months of courting. He popped the question during the reception at his sister Joy's wedding in 2017. Kendra, who is now 22, accepted and the couple wed four months after the proposal. A few months later, this speedy couple announced that they were expecting their first baby, a little boy named Garrett who arrived in 2018. He was joined by baby sister Addison just over a year later in 2019. Now Joe and Kendra have shared that they will be having another baby in early 2021, though they don't know yet if the new sibling is a boy or a girl.

Joe and Kendra announced their pregnancy this week.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar: 1 child

Fans might remember that Josiah Duggar stepped up the romance when he proposed to Lauren in 2018. He arranged to ask her to marry him in the same spot where her own parents had gotten engaged. She agreed and the pair were married just a couple of months later. Like Josiah's siblings, they were hoping to start a family quickly but their first pregnancy ended in a miscarriage in 2018. By 2019, however, they had happier news to share, and the now 23-year-old Josiah and 21-year-old Lauren told fans they were expecting their first child later that year. Their daughter Bella arrived in November 2019.

Josiah, Lauren and Bella in 2020.

John-David and Abbie Duggar: 1 child

John-David, who is 30 years old now, waited until he was 28 to get married, which is late by Duggar standards. He married wife Abbie, a trained nurse, in 2018 when she was 26 years old. By early 2020, the couple had welcomed their first baby, a girl named Grace.

John-David, Abbie, and baby Grace in 2020.

So that's 17 grandkids ... and counting! Who will be the next Duggar to get married and have a baby? Only time will tell.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.