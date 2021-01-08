Sweet Details About Kris Humphries's New Girlfriend, Neyleen Ashley

Kris Humphries has moved way past the days of being married to Kim Kardashian for 72 days.

Now, he has been seen out and about with his new girlfriend, Neyleen Ashley.

Humphries is a basketball player who played in the National Basketball Association. He is known for playing in the NBA for a plethora of teams like the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and the Atlanta Hawks.

Kris Humphries has clearly done very well in his basketball career, but now he is focusing on spending more time with his girlfriend, Neyleen Ashley.

Who is Kris Humphries's girlfriend, Neyleen Ashley?

Keep reading to learn about Kris Humphries's hot new flame.

She's an Instagram model.

Neyleen Ashley is an Instagram model from Miami, Florida.

She is 32 years old and was born on August 18, 1988, making her a fierce and loyal Leo.

Ashley has 2.1 million followers on her Instagram page and her bio states that she is the “CEO of personality & being kind to others.” She also has an OnlyFans account with a bio that reads, “I’m in nursing school, so here I am.”

In 2019, she posted to Instagram about her nursing school interview, saying:

“Me walking towards my dreams. I applied to nursing school, and I had my interview this morning. I love caring for people and helping them.. even just a smile or a kind gesture. It’s never to late to go after something, if that’s a goal, a dream.. or an education or anything you’ve had your heart set on. The first step is always the most important!”

Humphries and Ashley went on a romantic vacation together.

Kris Humphries and Neyleen Ashley rang in the new year together on a romantic vacation.

The pair went to Miami Beach and cozied up together as they lounged on the sand. At night, they got dressed up and took a stroll along the beach, Ashley wore a sparkly dress and Humphries wore a chic black outfit.

She's feuded with TikTok.

Neyleen Ashley has publicly feuded with the social media platform TikTok.

She is known for posting funny dancing videos, but claimed that TikTok intentionally removes her videos because she is “too sexy.” She pointed out that TikTok does not remove other models’ videos, even though they post similar content and accused the platform of “discriminating against her body.”

Ashley said of the incidents at the time:

“It makes me sad when they remove my videos. During coronavirus I fell in love with TikTok. My first ever ventures in social media were doing funny videos on Vine. So when Vine got shut down, I quickly transferred my talents to Instagram. Then later on TikTok became a release for me and my comedic personality – until I noticed they kept discriminating against me for my body. Given that it is summer time, many people on TikTok are posting in bikinis or shorts. If I post the same kinds of videos, wearing a bikini or shorts – not even showing too much cleavage in comparison to the other girls – they immediately delete it and remove followers. Then they say I am going against community guidelines.”

Neyleen Ashley is a mom.

Neyleen Ashley has two sons named Brody and Jordan. She keeps the identity of their father private and she spends a lot of time with her kids.

She even posted a cute photo of them together and captioned it, “My favorites. Love you all so much.”

She caught her ex-boyfriend cheating on her.

Neyleen Ashley caught her ex-boyfriend, who remains unnamed, cheating on her in 2018. The couple met in 2016 through mutual friends and they quickly became serious.

She claimed that she saw red flags because, “He would never post me on social media, and he was very secretive about his phone. I always posted him on my Stories and made it known I was in a relationship, and my phone was always at his disposal.”

One day when he wasn’t around, she noticed his Apple Watch buzzing with notifications. Ashley checked the messages and saw a bunch of photos of a girl in lingerie and messages from prostitutes. She found out that he was meeting with prostitutes every week and had a secret girlfriend.

Ashley recalled, “At the time he was trying to get his life in order, so I was the sole money maker towards the end of the relationship, and he used my money and his free time to see prostitutes, go to massage parlors or even have another girlfriend in another city. He left me to see these prostitutes on my mother's birthday knowing how stressed I was, and wouldn't even talk to me on my birthday or post anything because he didn't want his other girlfriend to see.”

She clearly ended the relationship right after she discovered that he was cheating. Ashley explains that she is better without him, saying, “I am feeling empowered and actually very strong. Unfortunately, I can't say I've never had a good relationship or partner because I love too hard and give too easily and conform.”

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for YourTango. Follow her on Instagram.