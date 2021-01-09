Merrick Garland Named Attorney General — Meet His Kids, Rebecca And Jessica Garland

Merrick Garland is a lawyer and jurist who is known for serving as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Garland has served on it since 1997.

Garland is said to be Joe Biden’s pick for Attorney General.

Garland has a reputation for being a centrist and Biden likely will pick him so that he can restore balance in the Justice Department.

As Attorney General, he will have to handle the ongoing criminal tax investigation and many other issues following Donald Trump's depature from the Presidential office. Garland will clearly have a lot on his plate coming up but in addition to the huge task he'll be taking on, he also cares deeply about his family and kids.

Who are Merrick Garland’s kids, Rebecca and Jessica Garland?

Who is Jessica Garland?

Jessica Garland is 23 years old.

She used to be co-president of the Yale Undergraduate Prison Project. According to the website, the organization’s mission is that it aims, “to challenge the inequities of the criminal justice system through educational programs and advocacy, while learning from and supporting others who share that vision.”

Jessica Garland has even testified before the Connecticut legislature in support of a juvenile justice reform bill.

Who is Rebecca Garland?

Rebecca Garland graduated from Yale University with a degree in Psychology before attending Harvard Business School to get a Master’s of Business Administration.

According to her Linkedin, she currently works as a regional operations director for DaVita Kidney Care.

She used to be a consultant with Trinity Partners in 2014 and before that, she was a counselor with Seeds of Peace.

Garland also has a lifeguard certification and speaks Spanish.

When President Barack Obama officially announced that Merrick Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court — he ultimately was not confirmed — Rebecca Garland had no idea. Apparently, she went out on a hike and had no cell service at the time. In fact, Obama even tried to call her to share the good news but she didn’t know he called until she was done with her hike.

Merrick Garland even jokingly said, “I only wish we hadn’t taught our daughter to be so adventurous that she would be out of cell service range when the president called.”

Who is Lynn Garland, Merrick's wife?

Lynn Garland is 59 years old and she attended Harvard University. She then went to Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management to get a Master of Science in operations management.

In 1987, Garland was employed in Virginia as a staff assistant to the Vice President of Operations for defense electronics contractor E-Systems Inc.’s Melpar division.

Lynn Garland is the granddaughter of Samuel Irving Rosenman, who served as a justice on the New York Supreme Court. He also was a special counsel to President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry Truman. Sadly, he passed away in 1973.

Garland is also a granddaughter of Risa Fleischner and the late Dr. Felix G. Fleischner, who was a radiologist.

Her father, Robert Rosenman, was a lawyer. He worked as a partner for the New York firm of Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Lynn and Merrick Garland got married in 1987. They had their wedding at the Harvard Club in New York.

Merrick Garland speaks highly of his family.

Merrick Garland really loves his family and often gushes about them. When he was speaking at an international law conference, he discussed them.

Garland said, “They tell you in Washington that if you want a friend get a dog. Harry Truman said that. That is not true. Get a family. This is a hard place to be. No matter how much honor you have, people will attack you one way or the other. And the principle solace that you get is from your family. Because they’re behind you no matter what happens. So never forget about that. Whatever interests you have in your career, you have to balance it with a deep relationship with your family.”

The Garlands live in a $2.1 million home.

The Garland family lives in a $2.1 million home in Bethesda, Maryland.

It's a five bedroom home and they bought it on November 4, 1999 for $990,000. It is 3,315 square feet and 0.49 acres. It has three full baths and one half bath.

