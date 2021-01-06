Joe Biden Taps Merrick Garland As Attorney General — Meet His Wife, Lynn Garland

As Inauguration Day comes closer and closer, Joe Biden is carefully nominating candidates to fill his cabinet before he takes office on January 20.

On Jan. 6, it was announced that Biden tapped Judge Merrick Garland as his pick for Attorney General, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The official announcement regarding Biden’s selection for Attorney General is set to take place on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Judge Merrick Garland has had quite the impressive work history as a lawyer and has served as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 1997, so it's no wonder why Biden has reportedly selected him to be in his cabinet.

And we all know that next to every successful man is his equally successful and supportive partner, and Merrick Garland’s wife is no exception.

Who is Merrick Garland’s wife, Lynn Garland?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Merrick Garland’s wife, Lynn Garland.

Merrick Garland being nominated to attorney general as Mitch McConnell, who stopped him from having a chance at being a Supreme Court justice, loses his Senate majority leader title is some weird full-circle stuff. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 6, 2021

Lynn Garland and Merrick Garland have been married since 1987.

The longtime couple were married at the Harvard Club In New York on Sept. 19, 1987.

At the time, Lynn served as a “staff assistant to the vice president in charge of operations for the Melpar division of E-Systems Inc., a defense electronics contractor in Falls Church, Va.”

She’s an educated woman.

Lynn Garland graduated from the prestigious Brearley School, and also graduated cum laude from Harvard University. After her time at Harvard, Garland received a Master of Science degree in operations management from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She comes from a family of lawyers.

So it obviously made sense that she’d go on to marry one!

Her father, Robert Rosenman, was a lawyer, and her grandfather, Samuel Rosenman, served as New York State Supreme Court justice and a special counsel to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry S. Truman.

Talk about an impressive family history!

Merrick and Lynn Garland have two daughters.

Merrick and Lynn Garland have two daughters together, Jessica and Rebecca Garland, who are now both adults.

Rebecca Garland reportedly graduated from Yale University with a degree in Psychology, then attended Harvard Business School to get her Master’s of Business Administration.

According to her LinkedIn, she’s currently in San Francisco and is the Regional Operations Director at DaVita Kidney Care.

Jessica Garland also graduated from Yale, and was the co-president of Yale Undergraduate Prison Project.

