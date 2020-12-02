Eric Clapton's New Song Protesting The Lockdown Receives Major Backlash — Meet His Wife, Melia McEnery

Eric Clapton is a famous rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter, and is the only three-time artist that is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, a member of Cream, and a member of the Yardbirds.

Clapton is best known for his songs, “Wonderful Tonight,” “Tears in Heaven,” and “I Shot the Sheriff.”

However, after announcing that he's teaming up with Van Morrison for a song protesting the new COVID-19 lockdown orders, he recieved major backlash from fans across the globe.

While Clapton is no stranger to controversy, his partner of over two decades, Melia McEnery, has stood by his side through it all, and will undoubtedly stick by him through his latest scandal.

Who is Eric Clapton’s wife, Melia McEnery?

Keep reading to learn about Eric Clapton’s lovely wife, Melia McEnery.

She's a philanthropist.

Melia McEnery isn’t just known for being married to a rock legend.

McEnery is a socialite and philanthropist who is 44 years old. She was born on February 1, 1976, which makes her an Aquarius. She is originally from Columbus, Ohio.

McEnery is a philanthropist who has been involved with many different causes. Notably, she worked as a Senior Clinical Advisor for Crossroads Centre Antigua, which is an addiction treatment center that Clapton founded.

Melia McEnery also founded Turn Up For Recovery, which is a movement that aims to tackle the stigma of addiction.

McEnery started the movement because she “has seen and lived with addiction firsthand, she wanted to share with others what was shared with her" and wanted to "let people know they are not alone, there is support out there, not only for the person struggling with addiction but also for the friends and family members.”

How did Eric Clapton and Melia McEnery meet?

McEnery and Clapton met in 1998 at a Giorgio Armani party in Los Angeles.

At the time, Melia McEnery worked closely with Armani and was one of the event planners. However, she was not allowed to strike up conversation with the guests but she couldn’t help talking to Clapton.

In fact, she went up to him and said, "My uncle's a big fan of yours, can I get your autograph?" They immediately hit it off and Clapton recalls, "I started asking her out, and we became friends. And with her I found I was able to respond to something that was actually good for me.”

Clapton remembers their first meeting and says, "There was something about her... strength. She occupied her space with absolute authority. It was clear that even though she was half my age she was capable of being an adequate partner for anybody."

McEnery helped Clapton become husband material.

In 2002, Clapton and McEnery got married in a surprise ceremony on New Year’s Day in Ripley, United Kingdom.

At the time of their wedding, McEnery was just 25 years old, and Clapton was 56 years old. However, Clapton wasn’t always husband material.

Before Clapton met McEnery, he had a reputation of being a womanizer and he admits it.

Clapton explains, "I used to identify my self-esteem with sex. Girlfriends became a way of avoiding being with myself. I'd see a woman in a room and I'd be magnetized and usually that would be dangerous, because I don't think you can be any good to anybody unless you're OK on your own."

Prior to marrying McEnery, Clapton was married to Pattie Boyd from 1979 to 1988.

Article continues below

In fact, Clapton fell in love with Boyd while she was still married to his friend, George Harrison.

Clapton has been very open about how he mistreated Boyd during their marriage since he was a “full-blown, practicing alcoholic."

"There were times when I just took sex with my wife by force and thought that was my entitlement," he sadly explained. "I had absolutely no concern for other people at all and I think that what happens in a family is everyone starts to doctor their own roles to make it bearable to live that way."

Clapton has since grown and learned from that time, especially since he has become sober. Clapton says McEnery is the only woman he has had a “genuinely equal relationship” with.

Clapton’s son was killed in a tragic accident.

Eric Clapton had a daughter from his previous relationship with Yvonne Kelly. With Kelly, he had Ruth Clapton. He also had a son, named Conor Clapton, from his previous relationship with Lory Del Santo, an Italian television actress.

Clapton had the rest of his children with McEnery. Together they have three daughters, Julie Rose Clapton, Sophie Belle Clapton, and Ella May Clapton.

Tragically, Clapton’s son Conor Clapton passed away in a sad accident.

In 1991, when Conor Clapton was 4 years old, he fell out of an open bedroom window on the 53rd floor of a Manhattan apartment building.

After the housekeeper cleaned the window, she left it open and the toddler sprinted past her and somehow fell out the window. Eric Clapton was not there at the time but the son’s mother, Lory Del Santo, was present.

McEnery is very supportive of Clapton.

McEnery is highly supportive of Clapton’s struggle with alcoholism and drug addiction. On his road to recovery, he founded Crossroads Centre Antigua, which McEnery serves on the board for.

In addition to addiction, Melia McEnery is also very supportive of her husband’s music career.

In fact, her favorite song of his is “Run Home To Me” from his album Back Home.

Clapton explains, "She only has to hear the opening and she starts to cry, and me too, because that song is about us sitting on the stony beach in Bognor in winter. It was cold but beautiful and nobody was there and it was the most real picture I had of us becoming a family."

Clapton has also opened up about some health issues he has been dealing with.

He admitted that he is going deaf and has nerve damage that has been affecting his back and hands.

However, McEnery has been helping him get through it. Clapton explains, "My wife has been keen on juicing, with kale, hardcore stuff” and it helps him “get away from sugar and wheat and preservatives.”

Eric Clapton announced he's teaming up with Van Morrison for a song protesting the lockdowns.

And it did not go over well with fans!

"There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration," Clapton said of teaming with Morrison for their anti-lockdown song, "Stand and Deliver."

"We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover," he added, referring to music venues being closed amid the worldwide pandemic.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.