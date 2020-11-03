Interesting Facts About Wolf Blitzer’s Wife Of 47 Years, Lynn Greenfield

The most important election of our lifetime is literally right around the corner, and as always, we can count on CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to cover what’s happening in the country on election day.

While viewers are all too familiar with Blitzer, who has been a CNN reporter since 1990, they may not be as familiar with his wife of nearly half a century, Lynn Greenfeield.

Who is Wolf Blitzer’s wife, Lynn Greenfield?

Read on to find out some fascinating facts about Wolf Blizter’s wife.

When did Lynn Greenfield and Wolf Blitzer get married?

Lynn Greenfield and Wolf Blitzer got married in 1973, but not much else is known about their nuptials.

What is known, though, is that they’ve been married for nearly half of a century, which is a seriously impressive feat!

What is Lynn Greenfield’s age?

Lynn Greenfield was born in 1950, which makes her around 70 years old. It's unknown when her actual birthday is, though.

She’s a personal shopper.

Lynn Greenfield certainly has style!

Greenfield is a personal shopper not only to her husband, but to others who need help in the style department, too.

“I have an excellent personal shopper: my wife Lynn. She is a professional shopper at Saks,” Blitzer revealed in 2011.

Activist Beth Dosoretz also gave the inside scoop about Lynn’s personal shopping skills, saying, “I don’t shop much. Lynn Blitzer, a personal shopper, helps me at the beginning of each season.”

“I’m a sale shopper, and I have excellent scouts in New York. I also go to Saks here,” Dozoretz added.

Who are Lynn Greenfield and Wolf Blitzer’s children?

The happy couple has one child together, Ilana Blitzer, who got married to Joseph Gendlemen in 2008.

Ilana Blitzer and Joseph Gendelmen eventually divorced, and she got married again to David Snider in 2015.

Who are Lynn Greenfield and Wolf Blitzer’s grandchildren?

Lynn Greenfield and Wolf Blitzer have one grandchild, a boy named Ruben Daniel Snider. Ilana and her husband welcomed their son in August of 2016.

Naturally, CNN was one of the first to report the news, and Blitzer's co-worker Jake Tapper sent his well-wishes to the new grandpa at the time.

Wolf Blitzer and Lynn Greenfield are notoriously private people.

Blitzer rarely shares photos of his family on social media, and his wife isn’t on social media at all.

Even his daughter, Ilana, is pretty private. Her Instagram account is public, but she doesn’t post pictures very often, and her parents are nowhere to be seen on her social media account.

What is Wolf Blitzer’s net worth?

Wolf Blitzer’s net worth is reportedly around $20 million.

