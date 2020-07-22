Did Kim Kardashian Cheat With Meek Mill? Kanye West Shares Another Twitter Rant Accusing His Wife Of Having Affair

Whatever is going on isn't good.

It's been a rough week for Kanye West, and now, he's back with yet another tweet storm. After his disturbing anti-abortion rant at his rally in South Carolina over the weekend, West shared that wife Kim Kardashian tried to "lock" him up with the help of a doctor, and now, he's making even more accusations against her.

In another set of deleted tweets, West accused Kardashian of cheating with Meek Mill and even mentioned that he'd been working on divorcing her for awhile — and this is the first he's mentioned any of this.

Did Kim Kardashian cheat with Meek Mill?

Or is there another explanation for these tweets?

West tweeted, accusing Kardashian of cheating.

According to tweets that West shared (and then deleted) on Tuesday night, Kardashian may have pretended she was working with Mill on prison reform when in reality, she was cheating — or at least attempting to.

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the [Waldorf] for 'prison reform," West said, later adding, "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog. Kim was out of line."

Mill and Kardashian's meeting happened in 2018.

It seems like West is referencing a time back in 2018 when Kardashian and Mill were both speakers at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles. It doesn't appear that they've remained particularly close since then and there definitely haven't been rumors of a relationship between the two of them before West's tweets.

These tweets come after reports that Kardashian wants a divorce herself.

Though West himself tweeted that he's been trying to get divorced, now, a report has surfaced claiming that Kardashian is actually trying to initiate a divorce from West herself.

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” a source close to the couple said, adding that their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, has made her rethink that decision in the past.

One fan has a theory that Kardashian's infidelity is what set him off.

A theory on what might be happening with Kanye. What do you think?#Kanye pic.twitter.com/CvAoNz95ad — Kat lee (@kat_the_maw) July 22, 2020

A tweet featuring a Reddit comment shared a theory that West recently found out that Kardashian cheated with Drake and attempted to cheat with Mill, so her family is attempting to hospitalize him to keep the public from finding out. However, it doesn't seem likely that this theory is the truth — it definitely wouldn't explain West's other erratic behavior over the past few days that had nothing to do with Kardashian.

Kardashian has responded to West's tweets in her Instagram Story.

On Wednesday morning, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share her own statement. She didn't shoot down the cheating rumors — instead, she focused on West's mental health struggle.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim wrote. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

She went on to say that her family is "powerless" to get West help if he is unwilling to accept it, calling her husband a "brilliant but complicated person" who has been struggling with mental illness, the death of his mother, and the pressures of being a black man and an artist in the spotlight. She finished the message by thanking fans who have been worried about Kanye, sharing her "love and gratitude."

She also noticeably signed her public statement using Kayne's last name, as Kim Kardashian West, which may be telling that these divorce rumors are just that: rumors.

It's impossible to say if Kardashian was actually unfaithful.

There's no way to know for sure if Kardashian actually did cheat (or attempted to) but for now, it seems like West's health is the biggest issue at play. Hopefully, this will all have a happy ending — whether he and Kardashian end up staying together or not.

If you believe you or someone you know is suffering a mental health crisis or other medical emergency, please contact the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.