Chord Overstreet Rumored To Be Dating Suzanne Somer's Granddaughter, Camelia Somers — Meet Her!

Chord Overstreet is an actor and musician.

You may know him from starring on the hit television show Glee as Sam Evans.

In 2016, Overstreet released his debut single called “Homeland” and has since released songs like “Tortured Soul” and “Hold On,” which was featured on the show The Vampire Diaries.

Overstreet has also appeared in the movies The Hole and A Warrior’s Heart and the show Private. He was originally born in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chord Overstreet is 31 years old and was born on February 17, 1989, making him an Aquarius.

He has also recently been seen out and about with rumored new girlfriend, Camelia Somers.

Who is Chord Overstreet’s girlfriend, Camelia Somers?

Camelia Somers is an actress from Los Angeles, California. She is best known for her role as Charlotte on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

Somers is 25 years old and was born on October 2, 1995, making her a Libra.

Somers and Overstreet have made it Instagram official.

It became clear that Overstreet and Somers are dating when they started posting Instagram pictures together.

Chord Overstreet first made an appearance on Somers’s Instagram on October 4.

He showed up for her birthday dinner and sat next to Somers holding up a peace sign. Somers captioned the photo “FEELING SO LOVED.”

She is Suzanne Somers’s granddaughter.

Acting clearly runs in the family because Camelia Somers is Suzanna Somers’ granddaughter.

Suzanne Somers is an actress, author, singer, and businesswoman.

She's best known for her role of Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company and as Carol Foster Lambert on Step by Step. Somers is 74 years old and was born on October 16, 1946, making her a Libra just like her granddaughter.

Camelia Somers graduated from USC.

Camelia Somers attended the University of Southern California. She majored in Chinese language and culture with a double minor in business and film. Also, Somers received two prestigious academic awards at USC, the four-year Presidential Scholarship and The Town and Gown Scholarship.

Fun fact: Her role on The Bold and the Beautiful was created just for Somers. In the show her character, Charlotte, also attends USC.

Somers graduated on May 9, 2018 and posted a cute picture to Instagram to celebrate. She captioned the photo “It’s happeningggg.”

Somers loves to travel.

Camelia Somers enjoys traveling. She often visits places around the world in her free time and documents it on Instagram.

She has been to places like Vietnam, Greece, Italy, China, and Bali.

Overstreet and Somers have not yet commented on their new relationship status.

Chord Overstreet and Camelia Somers have not yet released an official comment on the relationship rumors. However, they do look very cute together and hopefully they will comment soon or post more Instagram pictures together because they're an absolutely adorable pair.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.