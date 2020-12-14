Is Dakota Johnson Engaged? See The Pics That Have Fans Convinced

Could there be yet another celebrity quarantine engagement?

Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson was spotted out and about in West Hollywood recently, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was sporting a huge diamond ring on THAT finger.

The sighting (both Johnson and her massive sparkler) fueled rumors that Johnson said “Yes!” to spending the rest of her life with her boyfriend of over two years, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

While the pair have mostly kept their relationship under wraps, once fans laid eyes on Dakota’s ring, everyone has been asking the same question:

Is Dakota Johnson engaged?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dakota Johnson engagement rumors, as well as details about her private relationship with Chris Martin.

Dakota spotted shopping in West Hollywood last week via @PageSix #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/pRuTT0H3CF — CM and DJ (@__Dartin) December 14, 2020

Dakota Johnson stepped out with a massive ring on her finger last week.

The pictures of Dakota Johnson are just now surfacing, but last week, the How To Be Single actress was spotted running errands in West Hollywood, and she wasn’t alone — she had her massive emerald ring to keep her company while she was out and about!

Fans couldn’t help but speculate that the ring was an engagement ring from Johnson’s partner of over two years, Chris Martin.

“I love that its [sic] a colombian emerald! And this shape!" one Twitter fan gushed, while another said, “Dakota Johnson is engaged? 2020 just got a little brighter [crying emojis].”

While most fans were excited about the possible engagement between Johnson and Martin, others weren’t too thrilled about what that could mean for Chris Martin and Coldplay.

“I hope she breaks up with him so he can start writing good music again,” one fan wrote.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been linked since 2017.

It’s been over three years since Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were first linked together, and although the couple has kept their relationship mostly private (save for a few photographed dates and outings together), it’s been reported that Martin has been wanting to propose to Johnson for quite some time now.

In Dec. 2018, a source close to Martin revealed that “Chris is head over heels” and that the pair will “be engaged soon.”

Chris Martin was reportedly “waiting for the right time” to propose.

The same source alleged that Martin was waiting until his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, married her now-husband, Brad Falchuk, to pop the question to Johnson, adding that he also wanted to wait until his kids were ready for another big transition.

“He wanted to make sure the kids didn’t have too much change all at once,” the source alleged. “He’s a great dad.”

The couple reportedly split for a brief period of time in 2019.

After reports that Johnson and Martin were getting serious, outlets began reporting that the pair had called it quits.

“Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone,” a source claimed.

Gwyneth Paltrow is allegedly responsible for urging the couple to give their relationship another try.

Paltrow has not been shy about her love for Johnson, as she’s posted pictures of the pair hanging out together, and even wished her a happy 30th birthday on Instagram.

The Shallow Hal actress reportedly urged Martin and Johnson to give their relationship another try, and from then on, Chris and Dakota have been going strong.

Johnson even directed one of Coldplay’s music videos in February 2020.

Dakota Johnson made her directorial debut for Coldplay’s music video for their song, “Cry Cry Cry,” in February, and Martin was also featured in one of her Instagram Stories in March.

While neither Johnson nor Martin have commented on the engagement rumors, it certainly seems like this couple is heading to the altar sooner or later.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.