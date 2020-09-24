Rebel Wilson Makes Her Relationship With Boyfriend Jacob Busch Official — Get To Know Him

Actress Rebel Wilson has gone out and gotten herself a much younger man — and he's heir to a massive fortune, too! She met Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch in 2019 through mutual friends, and the 40-year-old comedic actress has been spending time with Jacob ever since. And on Sept. 23, the Pitch Perfect actress finally took her relationship with Jacob public by posting a cute pic of herself and her hunky, younger beau posing in front of a private jet with friends and fellow celebs Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren. And while everyone is familiar with Rebel Wilson, we're curious to know more about her new boyfriend.

Who is Rebel Wilson's boyfriend, Jacob Busch?

"They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," a source said on Sept. 23. "He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well. He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys."

"Now she's making it official by making her red carpet debut with him at the Planetary Health Gala in Monaco and attending a private dinner with Prince Albert hosted by Isabelle Bscher & Galerie Gmurzynska," the source added.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch met through mutual friends.

Reportedly, Rebel and Jacob met though mutual friends at a Hollywood bungalow, and their first date was at Santa Monica's Catch restaurant. "She makes him laugh and he cannot get enough of her," a source close to Rebel said at the time. The couple were also spotted getting cozy while taking in the musical Cats at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood.

Jacob Busch's family is basically beer royalty.

Jacob Busch is a part of the Anheuser-Busch family, who sold their company to InBev in 2008. His father is Peter W. Busch, a descendant of Adolphus Busch who co-founded the brewery in 1852. The family fortune is estimated to be worth $13.4 billion.

Jacob Busch has a history with older women.

Jacob Busch previously dated 59-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof for several years. The former couple started dating in 2013, when Adrienne was 52 and Jacob was 24. They dated on and off for about two years and split amicably in 2015. It seems young Jacob has a thing for pretty, older blonde women, seeing as Rebel is 40 and he's yet to hit his 30s.

He's very romantic.

"Jacob is very romantic. He made [Rebel] dinner at his penthouse recently and he is telling friends that he is falling in love with her," a source said.

Rebel Wilson was looking for love — and found it in Busch.

Jacob has perfect timing! Back in February, Rebel Wilson talked about her search for the right guy at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic. “I’m looking for a guy with definitely some kind of strength," she said. "If I feel like I could beat them in a jelly wrestling competition, then maybe that’s not the dude for me." We can see why she makes him laugh!

