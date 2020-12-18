Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 19, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 19, 2020 .

While you may not be perfect (no one is) don't let an error trip you up for too long on Saturday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and the Moon will leave Aquarius to enter Pisces.

In the tarot, Pisces is associated with hidden enemies and illusion.

The Moon tarot card is about being more alert and aware.

Sometimes things aren't what they appear to be.

The day's numerology is an 8, the Powerhouse life path number.

This is an encouraging sign that even our mistakes can be used as a stepping stone should we stumble on to the wrong path.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

With the Moon moving into Pisces, this is set to be a spiritual day.

The Star indicates that your spirit guides are prepared to be attentive to you.

Use their wisdom wisely! Ask for something you need or better yet, let the universe know you are more than ready to receive guidance, hope, or love-- whichever your heart desires the most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Friends can be such a blessing, but sometimes when you are trying to do something their love can come across as overly protective.

They only want what is best for you, even if it comes from a place of fear.

With the Moon in dreamy Pisces on Saturday, you may see things differently from your friends.

Try to understand their point of view, even while standing firm with your decisions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

The Moon in Pisces can show you where you too responsibility that you should not have.

The Justice tarot card indicates that the universe has a bigger and better plan.

You might not have to do anything at all. You can just let things work themselves out on their own.

Learning to let go is hard to do, but this time around, it's necessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When you experience something for the first time, you have learned what you didn't know before. So, as a result, you see things differently and can't go back to who you were before. You may need to go down a new path now. You have to change the way you do things because you are no longer the same. This can be tough to do, and people affected may not understand, but it's important to live in your truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

When someone offers to share something with you but it makes you feel like a hook is being offered in exchange for control, don't bite. You don't have to let someone use what they have to manipulate you any further. It may be better for you to have less of what you think you need in order to avoid being vulnerable to the wrong person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

How you feel about love is magical right now. You're learning to appreciate the unseen and to trust. If you're looking for love, this is the highest form of love to strive for. You will find yourself ready to explore love from a positive and trusting place in life. You want to enjoy your relationship for all that it is and all it can be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

What a romantic time for you. You have grown so much through this experience. It's hard to imagine that you've made it this far. You may feel so fortunate, yet wonder if your good luck will run out. This is a special time for you. It's OK to feel scared that things may not go smoothly, but believe that they will.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Once you've become comfortable, it becomes harder to make important changes. You may see that your life needs something new, but wonder or doubt that the cost is worth the effort. Only you can decide what you should or should not do, but it's good that you are pondering these things during this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

A good conversation with a friend with broad shoulders is what you need. Your confidence is not lacking, but we all need a good friend or strong warrior in our lives to say what needs to be heard. You may be looking for a person to lean on, and this can be a crutch. You are human, and it's not easy to be tough at times; your confidence will continue to grow, even if at first you need a hand to hold to help guide you along.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

It's so nice when people can help one another. You may have things in your home that are useful to others, but it's hard to part from them. You might be struggling with your generous nature because you're worried that you won't have what you need down the road. When you worry about certain things, remind yourself how in life things come back around to you. What you don't need, give away in order to receive what you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

You are learning to be all that you can, and with that, you change. You gain wisdom and knowledge from every turn, and it's a lot to absorb mentally. But, on a spiritual level, you're light years ahead of your time. So relish in knowing that things are as they should be, even if you don't see the results tangibly yet.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.