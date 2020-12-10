Zonnique Pullins Is Pregnant! Everything To Know About Her Boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy

Singer Zonnique Pullins recently announced she's pregnant with her boyfriend, Bandhuta Izzy.

Pullins showed off her baby bump with an iconic maternity photoshoot, ala Beyoncé, which can be seen below.

Pullins is 24 years old and she was born on March 20, 1996, making her a Pisces.

Zonnique Pullins was part of the music group “OMG” from 2009 to 2015.

She's also the daughter of singer Tameka Dianne “Tiny” Harris and stepdaughter of rapper T.I. They even had a reality show which Pullins starred on, called T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

Who is Zonnique Pullins’ boyfriend and baby daddy, Bandhuta Izzy?

Bandhanta Izzy is a musical artist originally from Baltimore, Maryland.

He's 24 and was born on December 30, 1996, making him a Capricorn.

He's best known for his singles “BBB,” “Rumors,” and “I Got It.”

Pullins and Izzy are expecting their first child together.

Zonnique Pullins flaunted her pregnancy with Izzy by doing a very glamorous photo shoot showing off her baby bump.

She wore a stunning gown that showed a peek-a-boo baby bump and stood in front of a set up of a greenery and flowers. Pullins captioned her photo shoot with, “‘You never understand life until it grows inside you’ can’t wait to meet my everything.”

Pullins’ mom, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, also shared the photos to her instagram page with the caption, “I couldn’t wait to post my prize possession both of them @zonniquejailee u are amazingly beautiful. Everything about you! My Gbaby will be so Blessed to have u as a mother. Now walk that baby down chile.”

Zonnique Pullins first announced her pregnancy in an interview back in August 2020 where she stated she was already five months along. In the interview Pullins said, “Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out. This time I actually am pregnant. It’s weird!”

How long have Pullins and Izzy been dating?

Pullins and Izzy began dating in 2018 and currently live together. They actually started their whirlwind romance by sliding into each other's direct messages on Instagram. Pullins recalls, "That is our wonderful story. My old manager is his manager now. So her assistant really showed me him, and I followed him. She was like, 'I feel like he's your type.' Months later, he slid in my DMs, and we hit it off."

She also claims that quarantine is, "definitely been how we got here in the first place. We had a lot of time to really bond, talk about the future and really just figure things out and talk about our parenting skills and who's going to be doing what, when the time comes."

Izzy already has kids.

Izzy already has two kids. He has a 5-year-old daughter named Skye and a 3-year-old son. However, the mother of those children havev not been announced publicly.

He often posts photos and videos of his kids on his Instagram page.

Pullins even noted that she can already tell what her boyfriend's parenting style will be with their child.

She stated, "He's so soft. He has two kids already. He's such a different person with his kids than he is with everybody else. All my friends, even my mom, my parents, my whole family know how I am with my siblings. Like [with my 4-year-old sister] Heiress, I get mad when she's crying too much. I'm like, 'Okay, I have to toughen her up.' So I feel like I'll definitely be the [more] strict parent out of the both of us. I'm always like, 'Yeah, you're up late at night, so when she's waking up, you'll be the one to get her.' We're really trying to figure it out now. But it's like, who really knows when you get to it."

Pullins’s family approves of her baby daddy.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris posted a photo to Instagram that showed Pullins and Izzy celebrating their pregnancy. The photo is captioned, “I can finally say...My baby is having a baby!! I’m getting more excited by the day!! @zonniquejailee @bandhunta_izzy Congratulations to you both!! I love y’all‼️”

T.I. has even spoken highly of Izzy on his podcast called expediTIously.

He said, “I must say, the young man that she’s dealing with, he’s a cool cat. He’s a respectable young man. I even went so far as to check his background, where he’s from, and his pedigree seems to come back without a tarnish. So I don’t have anything negative to say about him. However, I am uncomfortable with what may potentially transpire in the future. Now that’s my discomfort exclusively. I don’t share that discomfort with her or him. I try not to let my level of discomfort bleed over into their happiness. I just remain quietly uncomfortable, to myself [laughs].”

