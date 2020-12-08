Ray J Rumored To Be Dating Sarah Oliver From 'Bad Girls Club' — Who Is She?

William Ray Norwood Jr., known as Ray J, is a singer, songwriter, rapper, television personality, and actor.

He has four studio albums, Everything You Want (1997), This Ain’t a Game (2001), Raydiation (2005), and All I Feel (2008). Ray J has also been on hit reality television shows like Celebrity Big Brother (UK), Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

In 2002, he filmed a sex tape with his girlfriend at the time, Kim Kardashian and the video called Kim Kardashian, Superstar was made public in 2007.

Ray J was originally born in McComb, Mississippi. He is 39 years old and was born on January 17, 1981, making him a Capricorn.

Ray J also allegedly has a new love. A video of him and his new girlfriend, Sarah Oliver, surfaced on Instagram and it showed the pair looking very cozy together.

Who is Ray J’s girlfriend, Sarah Oliver?

Sarah Oliver is a reality star who's known for starring in the show Bad Girls Club. She is an original "bad girl" on season 11 and 13.

Oliver also went on to star on Bad Girls All-Star Battle.

She is originally from Berlin, Germany.

She's 35 years old and was born on March 4, 1985, making her a Pisces.

Ray J and Sarah Oliver posted a flirty video on Instagra,.

On December 7, a video surfaced of Ray J and Sarah Oliver looking mighty cute together.

Oliver took to her Instagram stories to show off Ray J as he kissed her cheek and neck. It was clear in the video that Ray J was unaware that the video was going to be uploaded to social media when he said, "That's Instagram? Oh s**t. I ain't f**king with Instagram. Instagram don't like me."

J then got up off the couch and kissed her neck one more time before walking off.

Ray J also posted a photo to his Instagram that shows him and Oliver lying in bed together though Oliver’s face isn't shown because she's facing away from the camera while dressed in black lingerie.

Ray J's in the process of getting a divorce.

In 2016, Ray J and fashion designer Princess Love got married.

J and Love even have two children together, Epik Ray Norwood (11 months old) and Melody Love Norwood (2 years old).

Article continues below

In May, Princess Love filed for divorce from Ray J but soon after changed her mind and dismissed the filing on July 8.

During her second pregnancy in 2019, Princess Love and Ray J had a huge fight and Love says Ray J abandoned her and her daughter in Las Vegas.

Their relationship has been on the rocks since then as Ray J then filed for divorce from Love in September 2020.

In November, Love and J were seen walking together and it appears they're on good terms again. Sources say they are “still in the process of getting a divorce” and there is “no relationship” between them. Princess Love even encouraged Ray J to “live his life.”

Sarah Oliver previously dated Jimmy “Inkman” Coney.

Sarah Oliver previously dated Jimmy “Inkman” Coney and the pair went on the reality television show Marriage Bootcamp together in 2015.

Coney is a tatto artist and the owner of Awesome Ink Studios in downtown Atlanta.

The couple went on Marriage Bootcamp to try to work out their relationship problems. Apparently they both couldn’t find a way to be faithful to one another. They called it quits soon after they were done filming because Coney forgot to buy her a Christmas gift.

Oliver has a baby squirrel as a pet.

Oliver adopted a baby squirrel named Mio.

She posted a cute photo holding the baby squirrel and captioned it, “Little Baby Mio ! God keeps dropping fur babies at my house to take care! Or is it Keiko sending them?? This little baby squirrel is the cutest! He’s been eating and the puncture wound on his head is way better. I miss him SO much. My dads mom adopted him yesterday. I will continue to post updates. Mio means “beautiful” in Japanese.”

Ray J’s net worth is estimated to be $6 million.

Sarah Oliver’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.