The Weeknd Rumored To Be Dating New Girlfriend Rosalia — Who Is She?

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer and songwriter whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

He was born in Ontario, Canada on February 16, 1990, making him a 30-year-old Pisces.

The Weeknd has four studio albums, Kiss Land (2013), Beauty Behind the Madness (2015), Starboy (2016), and After Hours (2020). He is best known for his hit songs like “Blinding Lights,” “Starboy,” and “Can’t Feel My Face.”

Rumors are flying about The Weeknd dating singer Rosalia after the pair made a very flirty music video for a remix to his song “Blinding Lights.” In the video, The Weeknd is seen wrapping his arms around Rosalia, sparking major dating rumors.

Who is The Weeknd’s girlfriend, Rosalia?

Plus, check out their steamy video below.

Rosalia Vila Tobella, known professionally as Rosalia, is a Spanish singer-songwriter from Barcelona.

Rosalia has two studio albums, Los angeles (2017) and El mar querer (2018). She is best known for her hit songs like “Con Altura,” “TKN,” and “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi.”

She is 27 years old and was born on September 25, 1993, making her a Libra.

The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid, has an opinion about his new relationship.

The Weeknd dated Bella Hadid on and off from 2015 until they officially split up in August 2019.

In August 2020, a source reported that the pair are still “on good terms.”

However, Bella Hadid doesn’t seem to be concerned with the dating rumors and a source revealed that, “Bella’s not really concerned one way or another what is or isn’t going on with Abel’s love life.”

Hadid “knows the name of the game and understands that his form of expression is through his music. Rosalia is gorgeous and Bella knows there will always be fan speculation regardless of who he works with. She also knows that fans care what her opinion is because of her history with The Weeknd. That will never change and she knows they learned a lot from each other through their relationship. Bella is focused on her own life and doesn’t spend her time prying into his.”

Rosalia is best friends with Kylie Jenner.

Rosalia is really good friends with Kylie Jenner.

Rosalia was featured on a remix of Travis Scott’s single “Highest in the Room.” So, Jenner and Rosalia met because of Scott and they became close friends when Scott and Jenner were dating.

Article continues below

Jenner and Rosalia are often in each other’s Instagram photos and meet up to get lunch together.

Rosalia even jokingly refers to Jenner as her “wife” and explains, “She’s a very good friend of mine ...Yeah, I love her a lot, she knows it.” Rosalia continues, “We have fun together and we’re good friends.”

Rosalia previously dated C. Tangana.

Rosalia dated rapper C. Tangana from around 2015 to 2018.

The couple even worked together on the hit single “Antes de Morirme” in 2016 and he also helped Rosalia write her song “Malanente.”

The duo even collaborated on eight of Rosalia’s songs on her album El Mal Querer.

Although they are no longer together, Tangana speaks very highly of Rosalia, “Rosalía is a phenomenon that had to happen to us. I said three years ago that Rosalía is the most exciting thing that has happened to culture (…) from the beginning I said 'I'm going to come here to see what I can learn.’”

Rosalia is known for her long nails.

Rosalia is the queen of having long, beautiful nails. She's always rocking her edgy claws on Instagram and oftentimes, they're decked out with cool gems and rhinestones.

Rosalia always has an impeccable manicure and it's become her signature look.

The Weeknd has a net worth of $100 million.

Rosalia has a net worth of $5 million.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.