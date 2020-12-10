Lil Herb Is Engaged And Expecting! Meet His Girlfriend And Baby Mama Taina Williams

Herbert Randall Wright III, professionally known as G Herb or Lil Herb or G Herbo is a rapper.

He's signed to Machine Entertainment Group and has released four studio albums, Humble Beast (2017), Swervo (2018), Still Swervin (2019), and PTSD (2020).

Lil Herb is originally from Chicago, Illinois and he's 25 years old, born on October 8, 1995, making him a Libra.

Lil Herb is also going through serious legal trouble while expecting a child with his fiancé, Taina Williams.

Who is Lil Herb’s girlfriend and baby, Taina Williams?

Taina Williams is a social media influencer and internet star.

She's from New York and is known for being the daughter of well-known fashion designer Emily Bustamante.

Williams also works as a fashion model and she was born in April 1998, making her 22 years old.

Lil Herb's legal issues, explained:

In court on December 9, Lil Herb entere a not guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Basically, he and his friends allegedly stole credit card information and IDs over the last four years to pay for private jets, renting villas, and cute puppies.

Lil Herb is currently free on an unsecured $75,000 bond though he's given up his passport and has to ask permission to travel. Also, he is not allowed to sell or give away any assets priced more than $50k and he is not allowed to open any new lines of credit.

Lil Herb could face up to six years in prison if he 's found guilty on all charges. A source says that "[Lil Herb] maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court. He has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney's office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for [Lil Herb's] appearance. He will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom."

Taina Williams is pregnant.

During the court hearing on December 9, Lil Herb's attorney was the one that publicly revealed the news that Williams and Lil Herb are expecting.

In addition to the pregnancy, he also spilled the beans that the couple is engaged. Lil Herb's lawyer told the judge that his client has a fiancé who is four months pregnant and asked permission for him to be able to travel to New Jersey to visit Williams. Judge Katherine Robertson allowed it.

Lil Herb has another son with his ex.

Lil Herb is also a father to a 2-year-old son named Yosohn Santana, with his ex Ari Fletcher.

Lil Herb and Fletcher broke up in October of 2018, but he sang about their relationship in his 2020 song “Feelings.”

Article continues below

Lil Herb sang, “I got love for you still, literally, I hate that we seeing s*** differently, I can’t let it get to me.”

Their relationship clearly didn’t work out but he evidently still cares for Fletcher.

When did Lil Herb and Taina Williams begin dating?

Williams announced that she was dating Lil Herb on New Year’s Day 2019.

The couple rang in the New Year with a romantic kiss at midnight.

Williams posted a photo of them kissing on Instagram and captioned it, “Wishing you beautiful moments, treasured memories and all the blessings a heart can know. Happy New Year!”

Lil Herb also shared a similar photo and captioned his, “RICH LOVESTORY.”

Williams is a Savage x Fenty model and ambassador.

Since Williams has over 2 million Instagram followers, it’s no surprise she's even caught Rihanna's attention. Taina Williams often appears on the Savage x Fenty website and on their Instagram page. She's a model for the brand as well as a brand ambassador.

Williams really rocks the lingerie and struts her stuff.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.