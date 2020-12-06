Adorable Details About Broadway Star Ali Stroker's Relationship With David Perlow

You may know Ali Stroker for making history as the first Tony Award winner in a wheelchair — she has been paralyzed since a car accident when she was two years old. In 2019, Stroker won the Best Featured Actress Tony for her role as Ado Annie in the musical Oklahoma!

Stroker first got her start as a contestant on the reality singing competition show The Glee Project in 2012. She was even a finalist on the reality show and then went on to guest star on Glee in 2013.

Ali Stroker made her Broadway debut in Deaf West’s revival of Spring Awakening in 2015.

At the time, she was the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway. In fact, she realized that most Broadway theatres are not wheelchair accessible so she worked with theatre owners and producers to update the backstage of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where she starred in Spring Awakening.

Stroker aims to continue helping theatre become more disability-friendly.

She is currently 33 years old and was born on June 16, 1987, making her a Gemini.

Ali Stroker is now bringing disability representation to romantic comedies since she's starring in Lifetime’s Christmas Ever After.

She plays the role of Izzi Simmons, who is a romance novelist who always goes to her favorite bed-and-breakfast every Christmas. This Christmas, she gets to know the B&B owner even better. The movie premieres on December 6. But what about Ali Stroker's better half in real life?

Who is Ali Stroker’s husband, David Perlow?

David Perlow is a theatre director and actor.

Perlow was the assistant director for Casa Valentina, The Humans, Blackbird, and Once On This Island. He also played the role of Etienne in the 2010 production of La Cage Aux Folles.

He studied drama at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Perlow and Stroker run an organization together.

Stroker and Perlow are founding members of ATTENTIONTheatre, which is an organization that aims to help more disabled actors get onstage roles.

The mission statement of the organization says, “ATTENTIONTheatre will create as many opportunities as we can for artists with disabilities to tell stories of all sorts. We will do so with no agenda to inspire, or to promote these artists as heroes among us. We will represent all people as we all are: Human beings striving toward desire and identity.”

Stroker is bisexual.

Ali Stroker is bisexual.

When she was in The Glee Project in 2012, she began dating another contestant, Dani Shay. Shay also announced their relationship with her song and music video called “One.”

The pair met at the auditions for the show and Stroker said that there was no hesitation from Shay’s part to get involved with her because of her wheelchair.

Stroker recalls, “We were at the callbacks and I needed help getting in and out of the car. She was helping me, and she looked me in the eye and said, ‘You really deserve to be with someone who really loves to do this. Just so you know. I really love to help you.’”

Stroker explains coming out, “I wanted to come out because I was dating a woman and I was so proud to be with [Shay]. Labels aside, I was with her because I was in love with her.”

Article continues below

She also says her wheelchair and sexual identity “doesn’t define” her.

Stroker and Perlow have been together since 2015.

On October 10, 2018, David Perlow took to Instagram to post a cute picture of Ali Stroker across from him at lunch.

He captioned the photo, “Three years with my queen today. Luckiest guy in the world.” So adorable.

Stroker also posted a three year anniversary picture captioned, “Three years with my love! My favorite picture of us from this past year, eating s’mores. I love you David Perlow! I’m the luckiest girl in the world that you’re mine!”

The pair is spending quarantine enjoying nature.

The couple is spending their quarantine grilling outside and taking a lot of photos together.

Stroker posted an adorable polaroid of them together on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “Monday’s are tough for me, maybe because the weekends are so fun and free! David and I have been grilling outside and I love it! Oh, I also love to leave my phone inside and bring my polaroid to take pictures instead. Have a great week!”

David Perlow founded The Actor’s Gym.

David Perlow founded The Actor’s Gym which is an actor’s studio where Perlow teaches acting classes.

According to their website, the “classes at The Actors Gym meet once a week, every week, on a monthly basis. With class size limited to twelve actors, scenes work for half an hour, speeches for fifteen minutes, and all material is assigned based on each actors artistic desires and needs.”

The mission statement reads, “As artists, we must all have space and time to practice our art without the question of its commercial value, and free from the pressures of our own commercial success. These days, we need stimulation, we need to be reminded of how capable we are of creativity, and we need to be connected to one another, near and far.”

Ali Stroker has a net worth of $1 million.

David Perlow has a net worth of $2 million.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.