Is Piers Morgan The Pigeon Lady In 'Home Alone 2'? The Resemblance Is Truly Uncanny

We can all agree that 2020 was one heck of a year, so why not finish it off with one of the wildest conspiracy theories of all time?

Controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan is no stranger to making headlines; however, this time, it’s not because of what he’s said or tweeted, it’s because of his uncanny resemblance to a character in the holiday classic, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, which stars Macaulay Culkin and also features a cameo by president Donald Trump.

After comparing pictures of Morgan and the pigeon lady in the Home Alone sequel, social media users everywhere have all been posing the same question:

Is Piers Morgan the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2?

Let’s take a look at the evidence, what social media users are saying, and of course, Piers Morgan’s response to the wild theory.

Im not saying Piers Morgan is the Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2 but have you ever seen them in a room together at the same time. pic.twitter.com/9NBl1VBMX9 — Sometimes Prickly Sometimes Fleeting (@FoTweetsSake) December 4, 2020

Piers Morgan and the pigeon lady from Home Alone 2 are almost identical.

And it’s likely the reason why theories and rumors of Morgan starring in the classic holiday film started in the first place.

“Im not saying Piers Morgan is the Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2 but have you ever seen them in a room together at the same time," one social media user tweeted, which prompted some hilarious responses from fellow Twitter users.

“DO NOT INSULT PIGEON LADY THAT WAY!!!” one person passionately tweeted, while another said, “I don’t think the pigeon lady deserves this.”

Piers Morgan slammed rumors and theories that he’s the pigeon lady from Home Alone 2.

During a segment on Good Morning Britain on Dec. 8, the 55-year-old broadcaster denied rumors that he had a supporting role in Home Alone 2.

“Why does this keep coming around? That is not me. I am not the bag lady in Home Alone 2,” he said.

However, some people wouldn’t let the rumor go, like Piers’ pal Erron Gordon, who tweeted a hilarious pic of the broadcaster with pigeons on him.

Article continues below

This isn’t the first time Piers Morgan has fought off pigeon lady rumors.

The rumors about Morgan’s alleged role in Home Alone 2 have been running rampant for years, and Piers can thank his son, Spencer, for that.

“Chilled night watching Home Alone 2,” a 2018 tweet read. “Always forget you’re in it @piersmorgan.”

The original tweet garnered over 13K likes, with hundreds of Twitter users telling Morgan that they totally see the similarities.

Brenda Fricker plays the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2.

One quick look at the Home Alone 2 IMDb page will show you that Irish actress Brenda Fricker actually plays the role of the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2.

You may also recognize Fricker from some of her other notable acting gigs, like Angels in the Outfield, Casualty, and So I Married an Ax Murderer.

She’s also won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1990 for her role in the movie My Left Foot: The Story Of Christy Brown.

As for the rumors that Piers Morgan is the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2, Fricker reportedly thinks they’re quite hilarious and doesn’t mind the comparison.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.