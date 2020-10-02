30 Best Shawn Mendes Love Songs And Lyrics

Shawn Mendes has graced all of our ears with hit after hit. Aside from being an absolutely gorgeous heartthrob, his music is the soundtrack to so many lovers across the globe.

With a perfect combination of slow love songs and top-down car jams, Shawn Mendes' love songs and lyrics about love are sure to set fire to hearts all year.

As long as he is releasing music — like his newest song release of a single called "Wonder" this week — we’ll keep falling in love!

In 2018, Shawn Mendes collaborated with Camila Cabello to release one of the steamiest songs of the summer, “Senorita.” Their chemistry was undeniable in the music video. 30 seconds in and you are sure to know exactly what I’m talking about.

Add your bae sitting next to you into the mix and you are soon to be reenacting the choreography by the time they get to the second verse.

Beyond his great music, Shawn is such a pure soul. He is constantly sharing his love and gratitude to his fans on Twitter and Instagram. He reminds us all that he is where he is because of our admiration and support.

He tells all of his fans that they are beautiful and worthy — plus, he has gone on record to say he wouldn't have a problem with dating a fan (hint, hint ladies). He is the boyfriend we all wish we had!

But for the times you can’t have your boo next you while you share AirPods and rock out to your Mendes Mania playlist, this list of lyrics — including song lyrics from his new single, "Wonder", will keep you thinking of their dreamy eyes and their killer pillow talk.

Here are the best Shawn Mendes love songs and lyrics about love:

1. "Right before I close my eyes, the only thing that's on my mind. Been dreaming that you feel it, too... I wonder what it's like to be loved by you?" — Shawn Mendes in “Wonder”

Ever wonder what it's like to be with that certain someone?

2. “And I don't care what they say about you, baby. They don't know what you've been through. Trust me, I could be the one to treat you like a lady. Let me see what's underneath, all I need is you.” — Shawn Mendes in “Bad Reputation”

You see what others don't.

3. “You're all I think about when I'm awake, part of every night and every day. And everything's a mess when you're away.” —Shawn Mendes in “Crazy”

They are always on your mind.

4. “Oh, I really like you, babe. And I wanna be there for you for the rest of your days.” —Shawn Mendes in “Don’t Be a Fool”

One day can so easily turn into forever.

5. “You are bringing out a different kind of me. There's no safety net that's underneath. I'm free-falling all in you.” —Shawn Mendes in “Fallin’ All in You”

Let yourself fall in love!

6. “Oh, you waited so long. Sometimes it's hard to stand out. And you don't have to do anything else, be yourself.” —Shawn Mendes in “I Don’t Even Know Your Name”

You love them the way they are.

7. “I'm running, I'm searching. And I don't know where to start. I'm dying, my love, you punched a hole right through my heart. I won't stop, stop looking 'till I hold you in my arms.” —Shawn Mendes in “I Don’t Even Know Your Name”

You'll walk to the ends of the earth for them.

8. “I can't write one song that's not about you. Can't drink without thinkin' about you. Is it too late to tell you that everything means nothing if I can't have you?” —Shawn Mendes in “If I Can’t Have You”

They consume you.

9. “I'm in Toronto and I got this view, but I might as well be in a hotel room, yeah. It doesn't matter 'cause I'm so consumed spending all my nights reading texts from you.” —Shawn Mendes in “If I Can’t Have You”

You get lost in them.

10. “In my dreams, you're with me. We'll be everything I want us to be. And from there—who knows? Maybe this will be the night that we kiss for the first time, or is that just me and my imagination?” —Shawn Mendes in “Imagination”

That first kiss was the most magical!

11. “We walk, we laugh, we spend our time walking by the ocean side. Our hands are gently intertwined: a feeling I just can't describe.” —Shawn Mendes in “Imagination”

You have no words for the way they make you feel.

12. “I know that we just met, and maybe this is dumb, but it feels like there was something from the moment that we touched.” —Shawn Mendes in “Kid in Love”

Love, at first sight, is real for you and your boo!

13. “The way you're lightin' up the room, caught the corner of my eye. We can both sneak out the back door. We don't have to say goodbye.” —Shawn Mendes in “Kid in Love”

They are always the most interesting person in the room.

14. “If this is what it's like falling in love then I don't ever wanna grow up.” —Shawn Mendes in “Kid in Love”

Let's be kids together forever.

15. “I wanna love you with the lights on, keep you up all night long. Darling, I wanna see every inch of you. I get lost in the way you move.” —Shawn Mendes in “Lights On”

You want every part of them, no exceptions.

16. “Your skin's so perfect up against me. Your lips are talking when we don't speak. And I never wanna leave this ‘cause there's so much left to see.” —Shawn Mendes in “Lights On”

They are the most beautiful thing you have ever seen.

17. “Cause right now I wanna get lost in this moment, keep both my eyes open. Nothing to prove, let's keep this to ourselves. And yeah, this connection has caught my attention. I don't wanna share this with anybody else. I wanna get lost.” —Shawn Mendes in “Lost”

Time stops when you are around them.

18. “Do you got plans tonight? I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight. 'Cause I can't get you off my mind.” —Shawn Mendes in “Lost in Japan”

You would do literally anything to see them.

19. “When I wake up to your footsteps as you get up out of bed, they make a song that sounds so simple, but it dances in my head. A melody so perfect that it gets me through the day. And the thought of us forever is one that won't ever go away.” —Shawn Mendes in “Memories”

The simplest things make you so grateful that they are in your life.

20. “You've got a hold of me. Don't even know your power I stand a hundred feet, but I fall when I'm around you.” —Shawn Mendes in “Mercy”

They break down your walls in ways that have never been done before.

21. “I'd drive through the night just to be near you, baby. Heart open, testify. Tell me that I'm not crazy” —Shawn Mendes in “Mercy”

You feel the same drive to see each other.

22. “I get a little bit nervous around you. Get a little bit stressed out when I think about you. Get a little excited, baby, when I think about you, yeah. Talk a little too much around you. Get a little self-conscious when I think about you.” —Shawn Mendes in “Nervous”

They give you butterflies. It feels like the first time you met every time you see them.

23. “Take a piece of my heart, and make it all your own so when we are apart you'll never be alone.” —Shawn Mendes in “Never Be Alone”

You want them to have a piece of you everywhere they go.

24. “I'm not tryna ruin your happiness, but darling, don't you know that I'm the only one for you?” —Shawn Mendes in “Ruin”

You know you are made for each other, no matter how hard things get.

25. “Darling, I want all the strings attached. I love it when you look at me like that. And you're the only girl that brings me back. 'Cause baby I want all the strings attached” —Shawn Mendes in “Strings”

You both want full commitment.

26. “I watch your troubled eyes as you rest, and I fall in love with every breath. Wonder if those eyes are really shut, and am I the one you're dreaming of?” —Shawn Mendes in “This is What it Takes”

You know they are all you dream about.

27. “Even ten years from now if you haven't found somebody, I promise, I'll be around. Tell me when you're ready, I'm waitin’.” —Shawn Mendes in “When You’re Ready”

You'll wait if you need to. They are all you want.

28. “Don't know why I tried 'cause ain't nobody like you. Familiar disappointment every single time I do. Every single night my arms are not around you my mind's still wrapped around you.” —Shawn Mendes in “When You’re Ready”

No one compares to your bae!

29. “When I hear you sing, it gets hard to breathe. Can't help but think every song's about me. And every line, every word that I write you are the muse in the back of my mind.” —Shawn Mendes in “Why”

You are inspired by everything they do.

30. “Stay here and lay here right in my arms. It's only a moment before you're gone. And I am keeping you warm. Act like you love me so I can go on.” — Shawn Mendes in “Act Like You Love Me”

Oh, that pillow talk...

Madison Kerth s a writer who writes about love, relationships, self-care, spirituality and astrology.