Is Justin Bieber Releasing A New Album? See Scooter Braun’s Cryptic Tweet That Has Fans Hoping So

Can you belieb it?

Justin Bieber announced rescheduled World Tour 2021 dates on Twitter this afternoon.

And if that didn’t have fans in enough of a tizzy, his manager Scooter Braun’s mysterious tweet about the possibility of a new Justin Bieber album sent Beliebers into a tailspin.

Is Justin Bieber releasing a new album?

There is no concrete evidence that Justin Bieber will be releasing a new album before his rescheduled World Tour kicks off.

However, thanks to a very cryptic tweet from manager Scooter Braun, fans are hoping that The Biebs will release new music ahead of his upcoming tour.

New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe. Presented by @tmobile https://t.co/cuzPWEvcv0 pic.twitter.com/npv4Ab5EfX — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 23, 2020

What did Scooter Braun say in his cryptic tweet?

After Justin Bieber announced his rescheduled tour dates, Scooter Braun teased fans by tweeting, “New tour...maybe a new album? @justinbieber.”

New tour.. maybe a new album @justinbieber ?? — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) July 23, 2020

How did fans react to Scooter Braun’s tweet about a new Justin Bieber album?

Some Justin Bieber fans were absolutely thrilled about the prospect of another new album from the “Yummy” singer.

THE NEW 2021 TOUR IS CALLED ‘JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR’ AND NOT CHANGES TOUR SO THAT MEANS WE COULD GET A NEW ALBUM BEFORE NEXT SUMMER — chloe (@biebersdepths) July 23, 2020

“THE NEW 2021 TOUR IS CALLED ‘JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR’ AND NOT CHANGES TOUR SO THAT MEANS WE COULD GET A NEW ALBUM BEFORE NEXT SUMMER,” one Twitter user enthusiastically wrote in all caps, while another simply said, “Bieber is coming.”

Others weren’t so sure about a new Bieber album just yet, given his lackluster release of Changes in February of 2020.

Did Scooter Braun shade Taylor Swift by teasing a new Justin Bieber album?

Not everyone was thrilled with Scooter's tweet.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard the news that Scooter Braun’s arch enemy, Taylor Swift, is dropping a surprise album, folklore, on Friday, July 24 at midnight.

Given the drama that happened between Taylor and Scooter in 2019, some fans are calling Scooter out for being “petty” amid Taylor’s last-minute album announcement.

As a fan of both Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, Scooter braun hinting at a new album is so petty. Taylor is releasing an album as a surprise bc it’s what the world needs, while Justin is releasing bc Changes was soo bad and flopped. — Chandler (@ChandlerCox25) July 23, 2020

“As a fan of both Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, Scooter braun hinting at a new album is so petty. Taylor is releasing an album as a surprise bc it’s what the world needs, while Justin is releasing bc Changes was soo bad and flopped,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user shaded Braun, writing, “LOL. Still trying to desperately gravy train on Taylor Swift in any way possible I see. Better get out there @justinbieber, your boy needs the liquid assets.”

When is Justin Bieber’s World Tour?

Justin Bieber’s World Tour dates have all been rescheduled for 2021 in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tour will kick off on June 2, 2021 in San Diego, CA at the Pechanga Arena and will wrap up on August 15 in Sacramento, CA at the Golden 1 Center.

A statement on his website reads, “In light of the current public health crisis, Justin Bieber announces his rescheduled 2021 World Tour dates below. The 45-date tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets. 19 new arena dates have been added.”

Unfortunately, Bieber also hit fans with some bad news about who will — or won’t — be joining him on tour. “Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date,” the statement read.

Tickets for next year's tour go on sale to the general public on August 6, 2020.

