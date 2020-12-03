9 Things To Know About Montana Yao, Malik Beasley’s Wife Who Filed For Divorce Amid Larsa Pippen Drama

The drama between Malik Beasley, his wife, and Larsa Pippen is just getting started.

The NBA star, who just turned 24, made national headlines after he was photographed holding hands with former Kardashian BFF Larsa Pippen back in November.

Although the pics were taken a couple weeks ago, the photos started making the rounds on Dec. 1. And while everyone was shocked to see Pippen, 46, getting cozy with the Minnesota Timberwolves player, no one was more surprised than his wife, Montana Yao.

And while it was originally reported that Yao had already contacted divorce lawyers when the news broke, sources close to her confirmed that she filed for divorce the day the pictures came out.

Who is Malik Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao?

Read on to find out 9 things you didn’t know about Montana Yao.

1. She’s a rapper.

According to her bio on her website, Montana Yao is a rapper, and has racked up millions of views on her rap videos.

“She also has a hidden talent and passion for music,” her website reads. “Montana posted her first rap video on Instagram in 2016, which gained her a lot of exposure on her social media platforms. Her rap videos gained in total over 10+ million views.”

2. She’s a mom.

Montana Yao has an adorable son with Malik Beasley named Makai, who was born on March 26, 2019. One scroll through her Instagram will show you that she absolutely loves being a mama, and all of her and Makai’s photos and videos are too cute for words!

"I need you more than you need me you don’t even understand... my little soulmate [heart] I love you more than words can express!” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post back in February.

“I would kill and die for you 100X over. Thank you for giving my life sooooo much more meaning and purpose!!!!! WHAT WAS LIFE BEFORE YOU!!!!!!! MY HEART IN HUMAN FORM!!” she added.

3. She filed for divorce right when the pics of Malik and Larsa surfaced.

"Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos," a source close to Yao said. "Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority."

4. Montana Yao is a California native.

Yao was born in Newport Beach, California and attended high school in Pasadena, California.

5. She was Miss Malibu Teen USA in 2016.

Is there anything Yao can’t do? Aside from being a rapper, mother, and model, Montana was also Miss Malibu Teen USA in 2016.

6. She’s a Leo.

Montana Yao was born on August 5, 1997, which makes her a fiery and strong-willed Leo.

7. Montana Yao describes herself as “competitive.”

In an Instagram post where she’s holding a basketball, the 23-year-old rapper captioned the pic, “Don’t be fooled by the smile.. I’m competitive AF [cry-laughing emoji] like AFFFFF.”

8. She’s an Instagram model.

One scroll through Montana’s Instagram profile will let you know that she’s a model who can seriously serve some looks.

9. She radiates love.

No matter what happens in her life, Montana is committed to staying positive.

“Her love and empathy radiates through her actions in whatever she chooses to do. She is very determined and passionate about creating and leaving a positive legacy,” her website reads.

“Her goal is to share through her platforms with young girls the importance of positive body and self image, along with the importance of mental awareness and health.”

